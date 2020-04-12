MORIAH – The Moriah Town Council broke new ground recently with a first-ever COVID-19 restricted meeting.
“We were going to meet outside, but it was too windy,” Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said. “So we moved into the Town Courthouse and did social distancing. We were all at least six feet apart.”
Scozzafava, along with Town Clerk Rose French, Councilors Matthew Brassard, Paul Salerno and Thomas Anderson, also wore a protective face mask. Newly-appointed Councilor Nate Gilbo did not, but did social distancing from everyone in an audience seat in the courtroom.
Gilbo replaced Luci Carpenter, who resigned after moving from the area. Gilbo ran as a write-in candidate in the last election, but was not elected. He will have to stand for election in November in order to fill the last year of Carpenter’s term.
The public was not allowed to attend the meeting, but it was streamed and video recorded via Facebook Live to the town’s Facebook page, and recorded for broadcast on YouTube and the town’s public access cable channel.
“We followed the state’s recommendations for public meetings during the crisis,” Scozzafava said. “The public still had access to the meeting.”
The town had originally planned to hold the meeting via teleconferencing software, but found some officials did not have that capability, hence the social distancing in-person session.
The town had only five items on its agenda, plus a coronavirus update from Scozzafava.
The supervisor reported five reported cases of COVID-19 in the town of Moriah, out of a total of 23 in Essex County as of April 10. All that have not recovered and are still in the county are being monitored at home in mandatory isolation by the Essex County Department of Public Health.
In regular business, the board approved opening the town’s two public campgrounds on Lake Champlain on June 6.
Scozzafava said the hope is that restrictions will be lifted enough by then to justify allowing campers. The campgrounds would normally open Memorial Day weekend in May.
A contract was awarded to M.J. Engineering and Landscaping of Clifton Park for $603,600 for engineering work on upgrades to Moriah Sewer District No. 1. The firm had the successful bid. The town has state grants to do the work.
Another contract, this one with Adirondack Landfill Service, for $1,797, will cover groundwater monitoring at the old town landfill site on Pelfershire Road, which is now capped and covered. The one-year agreement is a State Department of Environmental Conservation requirement.
The council also paid bills for the month and officially named the road across from the former Vic’s Motel as Peter’s Island Road.
Watch the Moriah Town Council COVID-19 restricted monthly meeting at:
https://www.facebook.com/rose.french.5/videos/4158826827464470/?t=0
