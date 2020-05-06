PLATTSBURGH — Beginning today, WellNow Urgent Care is offering two types of COVID-19 testing at its Plattsburgh facility at 474 Route 3 in Plattsburgh.
Both tests: Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing and blood antibody serology testing are available.
Individuals who have or recently had COVID-19 symptoms are eligible to receive the tests. Tests are available seven days a week with no appointments needed.
“Bringing both types of COVID-19 testing to our communities in Plattsburgh is a top priority right now,” WellNow Urgent Care President John Radford, M.D., said in a news release.
“As New York prepares to reopen, providing all our communities with answers to their COVID-19 questions is as much our responsibility as is making sure all our centers remain a safe and welcoming place for all urgent care needs.”
The molecular (PCR) test, like a flu test, requires a nasopharyngeal swab to determine if a patient has COVID-19. Antibody testing uses a blood sample to determine the presence of antibodies in response to a recent or past COVID-19 infection.
Additionally, antibody testing can suggest if an individual may have some protection from the virus and help identify potential plasma donors, the release said.
All patients will be screened in their car, provided a mask, and brought directly to a private patient room for further evaluation and testing.
Both tests are highly accurate, and the two accepted forms of COVID-19 screening used by health providers, and validated by the FDA, the release said.
Labs are overnighted, with results returned three to five days later through an online portal located at www.mybostonheart.com.
“These COVID-19 tests offer Plattsburgh communities reliable screening that provides patients clarity on their symptoms and helps guide the best course of action for their care,” WellNow Urgent Care Chief Medical Officer Tanvir M. Dara, M.D. said.
“Furthermore, using the collective data from these tests may offer a deeper understanding on how widespread the virus is within our communities, helping to inform greater decisions about the health and safety of all.”
All WellNow locations continue to provide timely treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, such as sprains, strains, colds and the flu, while also providing on-site X-rays, lab testing and physicals.
Patients are treated on a walk-in basis but may also check in online or view up-to-date facility wait times directly on the company’s homepage.
The company also offers telehealth visits through WellNow Virtual Medical. WellNow welcomes most insurance, including Medicare, Medicaid, Fidelis and Veterans Affairs TriWest.
A full list of services and hours can be found online at wellnow.com/services.
