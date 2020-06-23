PLATTSBURGH – As the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) continues safely and deliberately restoring services slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, patients now have another location to get testing ordered by their provider done.
The CVPH Diagnostic Center at 828 State Route 11 in Champlain reopened this week. Laboratory tests, EKGs and X-Rays are available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to a news release.
To help reduce waiting times and support social distancing, lab tests and EKGs are offered by appointment only. Those with physician orders should call (518) 562-7340 to schedule an appointment and complete the advance registration process, the release said.
Some same day appointments may be available but are not guaranteed. Walk in service for X-rays continues.
Patients arriving before 7:45 a.m. are asked to call (518) 409-8616 so that a staff member can come out to the car and screen the patient before entering the building. After 7:45 a.m., patients may head right inside for screening. Hospital officials also remind patients that everyone entering any CVPH facility is required to wear a mask, the release said.
The CVPH Diagnostic Center in Champlain was one of several locations that closed or limited services in mid-March because of the arrival of COVID-19 in the region.
Starting in May and following New York State Department of Health guidelines, CVPH began restoring services. Currently, Valcour Imaging, the Women’s Imaging Center, CVPH Health Plaza and CVPH Main Campus offer a variety of diagnostic testing. For the full schedule, head to https://www.cvph.org/Patients-and-Visitors/Patients/Diagnostic-Services-Available.
Hospital officials also remind patients to get the care they need, when they need it. CVPH has expanded options that include video, telephone and in person visits, the release said.
To learn more about the many care options available, head to http://www.cvph.org/About-CVPH/Ways-to-Get-Care.
