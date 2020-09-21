PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh has suspended 15 more students for allegedly violating campus health, safety and other protocols regarding COVID-19.
In a letter to the campus-wide community Monday, President Dr. Alexander Enyedi said the students receiving interim suspensions gathered together in a residence hall room last week and were observed by SUNY Plattsburgh University Police in violation of social distancing, face covering and other requirements.
'CLEAR VIOLATIONS'
These students are required to leave their residence halls rooms, will not be permitted on campus until further notice and must be tested for COVID-19 prior to any return, Enyedi wrote.
They may not physically attend class or go to campus facilities, among other restrictions. A separate campus judicial process will determine the future status of these students.
"I am disappointed to have to take such a step, now for the third time this semester. But these are steps that will be taken when there are clear violations that potentially jeopardize our safe return to campus," Enyedi said.
"As I wrote last week, we must remain attentive and not let up. There have been no COVID-19 cases associated with the campus since two were reported Aug. 21-22, but we cannot relax. We expect positive cases will occur."
EARLIER SUSPENSIONS
The latest suspensions follow 43 students being suspended the first week of school in late August following a party at Sailor's Beach in the city.
Of those, 36 have returned to campus. The others have either not returned to campus or have withdrawn.
On Sept. 4, Enyedi also suspended nine brothers from the Pi Kappa Phi Alpha fraternity for their participation in hosting a party at the Greek organization's home.
The fraternity was also issued a cease and desist activities order, stopping its functioning as a campus student organization.
The student conduct process in those nine cases is pending.
The beach suspensions came shortly after a visit to campus from new SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras.
POOL TESTING
Enyedi said the campus has conducted three rounds of pooled surveillance testing, reaching nearly 1,500 students, with no positives. The testing is set to ramp up this week, with about 1,000 tests of off-campus students scheduled.
Employees and more on-campus students will follow.
"Thank you for all you are doing and continue to do this semester," Enyedi said in his letter.
"We have come far and done well this semester. It matters to each student, our full campus and our North Country communities."
