BEEKMANTOWN [mdash] Shirley P. Matott, 86, of the O'Neil Rd., West Chazy, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at the CVPH Medical Center. She was born in Plattsburgh, N.Y., on Jan. 17, 1934, the daughter of Andrew and Jennie Bordeau. Shirley married Joseph Matott on Aug. 9, 1952, at St. Peter…