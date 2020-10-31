MALONE - Franklin County's positive COVID-19 numbers shot up Saturday in one of the largest daily increases the county has seen during the pandemic.
A total of seven new cases were reported Saturday, bringing the number of active cases in the county up to 11.
The increase comes a day after Clinton County saw its largest single-day increase in cases on Friday. There were a total of 15 new cases in Clinton County on Friday, upping their tally of active cases to 37.
Of those 15, five were associated with pre-existing clusters at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora and SUNY Plattsburgh.
Ten were community members.
Also Friday, after three weeks of no COVID-19 cases at the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Elizabethtown in Essex County, one new case was reported at that facility.
After an outbreak in August, 16 patients from Essex Center died.
There were also two other positive cases reported in Essex County Friday. One in Elizabethtown and one in Westport.
Health officials in all three counties continue to urge the public to wear masks, social distance, avoid large crowds and wash hands often.
