PLATTSBURGH — News about the effects of COVID-19 continues to matriculate throughout the region on many fronts.
Here is a rundown of some of the latest news items.
ORDA meeting still on
LAKE PLACID — ORDA’s board of directors will continue to hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16 at the Olympic Center.
Faceboook group shares resources
PLATTSBURGH — Facebook group "COVID 19 North Country Neighbors Helping Neighbors" has been created to share resources and/or ask for community assistance.
Since its March 14 creation, the page, which can be found at https://www.facebook.com/groups/539812396667366/, has gained over 4,500 members.
Administrator Jeremiah Ward said its purpose was to connect help to the right people.
"There's a lot of good in one-way communication from government agencies, but people are really craving interaction with each other to get through this," Ward said. "The group serves that need as well."
Stefanik votes for COVID-19 relief package
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Saturday, North County Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) voted to pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, a legislative package to combat COVID-19 and support families and seniors throughout the crisis.
This legislative package, among other things, would provide free COVID-19 testing; provide paid leave for working Americans who are ill, quarantined or caring for others due to the virus through a tax credit to employers; and expand access to food assistance programs.
In a statement, Stefanik said she voted for the package to support the North Country, and that she was grateful legislation she had cosponsored to maintain student access to school meals was included.
"I will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress on legislation to combat this pandemic and to provide my constituents with up-to-date information.
I want to thank our local and state public health departments, hospitals and officials for their excellent work and diligence."
She encouraged constituents to reach out to her office with questions and continue to follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
DMV to move to appointment only
ALBANY — During his Sunday briefing, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo directed statewide Department of Motor Vehicles to move to an appointment-only protocol.
The directive was to limit person-to-person contact and to revert to regular hours, rather than the extended hours the state implemented in recent weeks to help reduce lines.
For a list of DMV transactions that are accessible online, visit: https://dmv.ny.gov/more-info/all-online-transactions.
The state department has also generated a "Cancellations, closings and delays" page, which can be found at: https://dmv.ny.gov/contact-us/cancellations-closings-and-delays.
