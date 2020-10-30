PLATTSBURGH — With the largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases this week, Clinton County's active case count rose to almost 40 Friday.
The Clinton County Health Department reported in the morning that, while three people had been moved to the recovered category, there were 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus.
Five of those were associated with pre-existing clusters at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora and SUNY Plattsburgh, while the other nine were community members, the agency tweeted Friday morning.
Later in the day, a CV-TEC student was diagnosed with COVID-19 along with a SUNY Plattsburgh employee.
"Contact tracing and case investigation are ongoing," CCHD Principal Public Health Educator Jennifer Trudeau told The Press-Republican.
"Some of the (community) cases are linked to each other, but no particular location or gathering has been identified."
COLLEGE CASES
On Wednesday, Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza referred to the time period from Monday, Oct. 19 to Saturday, Oct. 24, when the county experienced 42 new cases, as "the week from hell."
Many of those cases were associated with the clusters at the college and the prison.
Trudeau said that, as of Friday morning, 37 COVID-19 cases — including two newly reported — had been linked to the SUNY Plattsburgh outbreak.
That total noted both the cases found among the campus population of students and staff as well as those that have been "epi-linked" to them.
In an update to the campus community that was posted Friday evening, SUNY Plattsburgh President Dr. Alexander Enyedi announced that a maintenance employee who was in quarantine had also tested positive and three students were in precautionary isolation.
He added that 42 students and 10 employees were in mandatory or precautionary quarantine.
"Please avoid traditional Halloween parties and gatherings this weekend," Enyedi said. "These could serve as spreader events for coronavirus and put you and your friends at risk."
This week, the college collected 1,416 samples through pooled surveillance testing. That will continue next week.
Mandatory testing of all students will take place from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13. The State University of New York recently announced that all students must test negative before heading home for Thanksgiving break.
17 AT PRISON
Trudeau said a total of 17 cases were associated with the cluster at Clinton Correctional Facility.
The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed that number among the inmate population.
"For safety and security reasons, the department does not disclose the number of staff cases by facility," DOCCS said.
The agency is in the process of testing its entire incarcerated population, with an anticipated completion date of Nov. 15.
SCHOOLS REMAIN OPEN
A Northeastern Clinton Central School District junior who attends the CV-TEC Plattsburgh Main Campus was diagnosed with COVID-19 Friday.
In an update posted to the district's website, Superintendent of Schools Robb Garrand said the student uses school transportation and the CV-TEC bus, does not participate in any clubs or athletics, and has no siblings who attend any other district schools.
According to a Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES press release, the student was sent home Monday morning with symptoms.
Garrand said the student had not been in attendance at school since then, and had gone to their health care provider.
He added that the district had provided CCHD with classroom rosters and bus lists to assist with contact tracing, and that all spaces the student occupied would be thoroughly disinfected.
"Our campus buildings will remain open," Garrand said. "Our district will continue to work closely with our local health department.
"Safety and security of our students is always our main goal."
DO WHAT WORKS
Trudeau stressed the need to do "what we know works" to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
"Wear masks, maintain distance from others outside of our household (six feet), wash our hands often, avoid crowds and large gatherings, and stay home when sick."
She added that the recent increase in local cases made it especially important to abide by the precautions.
