PLATTSBURGH — The COVID-19 pandemic has presented parents with challenges in all aspects of life, but turning parts of their homes into classrooms was likely something most never expected to have to do.
“I have been trying to come up with different creative ways to keep learning fun and interesting for them,” Paige Magoon, a mom of two, said.
“However, it’s been a bit challenging to explain to them and make them understand what is going on in the world with COVID-19, the social distancing and why we can’t visit family and friends like we used to.”
SO MUCH POTENTIAL
Magoon, a one-on-one teachers assistant with the Chateaugay Central School District who has also substitute taught there, says that she is fortunate to have that work experience, and has used it to help teach her daughters, Laurynn and Kinslee.
“My positions have taught me that all children have so much potential in many different ways and all learn at their own pace,” Magoon said. “I have been implementing some of those skills at home with my two girls.”
Fellow Chateaugay mom Kristin Parmeter said that while the extra time with her kids has been nice, teaching has been a new test for the stay-at-home mom.
EXHAUSTING SOMETIMES
With four school-age kids, spread through second, third, fifth and eighth grade, respectively, as well as a 3-year-old, establishing routine has been key for Parmeter.
“When they get up, one will start with online work while the other three do paperwork, and they rotate in on the tablet,” Parmeter said. “It’s exhausting sometimes, but I don’t want them to fall behind.”
And that’s even involved brushing up on her math skills to help her eighth-grade son, Austin.
“The first week with his math, I went back to school too,” Parmeter said. “I think it was more fun for me than it was for him; I was getting excited every time I got a question right.”
MORE OF A CHALLENGE
Both moms, though, have experienced some trouble with keeping their kids on task with the distractions of home around them.
“Thankfully my oldest truly enjoys completing her school work and gets excited every morning to get started,” Magoon said. “It’s more of a challenge with my youngest because this is her home environment and she is used to being able to play with her toys and go outside when she wants, or grab a snack when she wants.”
Both moms have taken the brunt of the responsibility of teaching their kids, as Magoon’s boyfriend Keith Helm has continued to work at Helm Salvage and Trucking in Chateaugay, and Parmeter’s husband, Kyle, has returned to work as a construction worker.
And while there have been some hiccups so far, both moms wanted to thank their kids’ teachers for all of the work they’ve been doing to keep remote-learning going.
“I am so extremely grateful for both of the teachers that our girls have,” Magoon said.
“They have made this transition to homeschooling so much easier with providing materials to use to help my girls continue learning and by checking in continuously.”
