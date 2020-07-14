Mission of Hope giving Nicaragua assistance

PERU — The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the poor in Nicaragua devastatingly hard, making even death by starvation a very real threat.
“This is not an exaggeration,” North Country Mission of Hope Executive Director Sister Debbie Blow wrote in a recent email to MOH supporters. “It's a fact.”
Among those at risk are 145 families — 870 children and adults — who rely on monthly food packages from Mission of Hope's base in that Central American country.
With a 30 percent rise in prices, food shortages and the suspension of food shipments into Nicaragua for the poor, MOH was looking at having to shut down the program that helps feed those families.
A total $43,500 was needed for the upcoming fiscal year, slated to begin of Aug. 1.
And Mission of Hope had no funds designated for such an increase in costs.
“Like everybody else, (MOH) has been hit by COVID (financially),” Blow said, noting three fundraisers that had to be canceled or modified.
But North Country generosity, including an emergency grant of $22,000 from the George and Shirley Moore Foundation, has come to the rescue.
“That covers this year,” Blow said of the response that exceeded the target figure for the emergency meal program. “Unbelievable.”
FEEDING PROGRAM
Even so, that funding will provide just one meal, costing 13 cents, per person each day, and in some cases, every other day.
Those families, among the most marginalized, include preschoolers, disabled children who can't attend school and some elderly folks, Blow said.
The crisis comes on top of challenges MOH faces with its Feeding Program, which feeds 6,700 schoolchildren in 24 schools.
Mission of Hope has for some time been sourcing local rice, but the packs of soy and other nutrients for the meals come from out of country, provided by large humanitarian aid organizations that partner with MOH.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Blow said, those groups have halted shipments or they have been blocked by the government.
However, Blow said, “one of our partners has a container stuck in customs that we hope will ultimately provide (that food),” she said, and stabilize that program.
The children receive their meal each day regardless of whether school is open; the food is sent to their homes, Blow said.
And the annual McSweeney’s Mission of Hope Golf Classic that supports that meal program, is set for Friday, Aug. 14, will go on as planned in Plattsburgh, Blow noted.
LIVES ENDANGERED
Only two of the 24 schools benefiting from the meal program have closed as a result of the pandemic, though the July break has been extended from two to three weeks, Blow said.
The Atlantic Council has called out Daniel Ortega's government on its response to the spreading virus.
Along with keeping schools open and holding mass parades with the theme “Love Against Covid,” said the American think tank on international affairs in a recent report, “Nicaragua failed to institute preventative measures throughout March and April, focusing instead on keeping people at work.”
The citizens are paying the price, Human Rights Watch said in a recent report that said more than 700 health workers petitioned the government to step up its response to the virus.
“They noted that Nicaragua’s weak public health system was at 'great risk of a collapse that could endanger the lives and health of Nicaraguans broadly,'” Human Rights Watch said, “contradicting the official narrative that the virus has had limited impact.
“On April 30,” the report said, “Ortega said he was against public campaigns that urged people to stay at home, and called those who encouraged such measures 'radicals' and 'extremists' who 'only want to see the country destroyed.'”
CLOSE TABS
Mission of Hope has kept close tabs on the situation, implementing safeguards in Nicaragua that include taking temperatures of patients arriving at its clinic, suspending its Lab in a Box education program and requiring masks at its compound there, NiCasa.
Earlier, with funds from the Fuller Empowerment Project and North Country donors, MOH provided the materials to make some 24,000 masks for poor Nicaraguans and medical personnel in that country.
The media has reported the death of numerous health-care workers who lacked proper safety garb, and incidents of citizens dying in the streets, with hurried burials at night.
“The list of tragedies unfolding in that country go on and on,” Blow said.
MOH Administrator Mauricio Flores Cuadra and Assistant Administrator Magaly Velasquez , who run mission operations in Nicaragua, have lost six relatives to COVID-19, she said.
GOLF CLASSIC
Mission of Hope has not sent a contingent of volunteers to Nicaragua since spring 2018, due to the political crisis that brought social unrest and the death of more than 300 protesters.
But its programs continue, including the construction of home shelters and the medical clinic.
The North Country has been solidly behind Mission of Hope since its inception 21 years ago, and Blow is well aware of the hardship at home due to the pandemic.
MOH has recently contributed to three local meal initiatives, including the Peru Backpack Program that serves schoolchildren, the Peru Food Bank and Interfaith Food Shelf in Plattsburgh.
As always, the organization helps out after house fires, provides medical equipment to fill local need.
“But we know, even with how difficult it is for us in our communities, the reality is we are a first-world nation.”
Unemployment in Nicaragua has climbed from 62 percent to as much as 75 percent, Blow said.
It is estimated that 14 million people, including children, are going hungry in Latin American due to COVID-10. she said.
“That reality is no money, no food, no recourse medically.
“People are dying.”
