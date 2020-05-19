LAKE PLACID – Due to the coronavirus, the Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa here will hire locally for its summer season, instead of recruiting foreign J1 visa workers.
The resort plans a mid-June opening, assuming the North Country Region continues to reopen.
“In the interest of supporting the local economy and its workers, the Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa has made the decision not to actively recruit any foreign J1 visa workers to our staff for the 2020 summer season,” owner/operator Edwin Weibrecht said in a statement.
“Because of the current situation presented by COVID-19 and the resulting unemployment rates, we feel it is our responsibility to prioritize those seeking employment within our regional community. We are constantly monitoring the situation as a whole, and plan to reopen our facilities as soon as the state determines we can safely do so.”
Mirror Lake Inn Director of Rooms Chris Jarvis said they have a mid-June date in mind.
“We are still tentatively hoping and planning for June 12, but will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly, if necessary,” Jarvis said.
“Safety, of course, is our top priority for staff and guests.”
Weibrecht said he’d been thinking over the resort’s use of the foreign workers and decided it was better to help those who are out of work due to the crisis.
“We appreciate the great local residents and workers who extend themselves to make Lake Placid’s visitors feel welcomed; we are humbled by the people on the frontlines who have exposed themselves to provide us with life’s essentials during this pandemic, and we feel for the folks who may be missing their place of employment,” he said.
“I just believe that we have found ourselves in a time where everything has changed for many people, and we are extending ourselves to those individuals who may be in need of employment.”
The resort employs as many as 175 workers during the busy summer season.
“Currently, we are accepting applications in all departments, maintenance, spa, food and beverage, front desk and housekeeping, and encourage local and regional workers to consider becoming part of the Mirror Lake Inn family,” Weibrecht said.
“For those looking to relocate to Lake Placid, we can offer a limited supply of interim housing located on the Mirror Lake Inn property.”
For information about current employment opportunities at Mirror Lake Inn, visit: mirrorlakeinn.com/careers/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.