MINERVA — Minerva Central School and Newcomb Central School will be closed for students from March 16 to April 17 in an effort to reduce the risk the COVID-19 virus.
In announcements posted Saturday, the southern Essex County school districts announced that they would be joining the 29 other school districts of the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex (WSWHE) Board of Cooperative Educational Services in closing their doors to students beginning Monday.
"This is designed to help limit the spread of illness and to provide time to reassess the situation," Christian Fisher, Newcomb Central superintendent of schools said in a release.
Minerva Central School Superintendent Timothy Farrell wrote in a press release that "at this time, there are no confirmed cases of the virus in our school community."
Both districts acknowledged the challenges and inconveniences the closures will place on families and both said more information will be coming about the closures this week.
Both schools said planning was already underway to create lesson plans and distribute assignments for students during the closures.
Both schools said planning is underway to continue to distribute school-provided breakfast and lunch to students.
Minerva Central's Backpack Program nutritional assistance will also continue during the closure, Minerva Superintendent Timothy Farrell wrote in a release.
A release from Minerva Central School noted that a school representative "will contact all families to arrange for the pick-up and/or delivery of all personal items from the school.
