Milk Giveaway Packed

PLATTSBURGH — About 500 cars pulled through Sunday's Free Drive Thru Milk Pick-Up event at SUNY Plattsburgh's Field House.
The line of cars was backed up on Rugar Street west of the Field House past the overpass of Interstate 87 at times during the 9 a.m. to noon event.
"We were supposed to start at 9 a.m. and we had the first people here in line at 6 a.m.," said Shawn Glazier of Glazier's Packing Company in Malone, who helped organize the event.
"That shows there is definitely a need."
The program, which was funded by a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture, offered free packages of dairy and produce items to anyone in need.
The 13-pound dairy boxes included a 16-ounce container of sour cream, 16 ounces of cottage cheese, a 12-count pack of string cheese, a six-pack of eight-ounce yogurt containers and one gallon of milk.
The 20-pound produce boxes included one head of Iceberg and Romaine lettuce each, one pound of carrots, two pounds of onions, five pounds of potatoes, six oranges and 12 apples.
State-produced hand sanitizer and face masks were also handed out by more than 40 volunteers.
The giveaway was designed to help relieve some of the stress and financial hardship the coronavirus pandemic has created in recent months.
About 40 million people in America, including many in the North Country, have lost jobs due to the closure of non-essential businesses since mid-March.
Nicole Laurin, director of development at the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity in Plattsburgh who also helped run the event, said the line of those picking up packages was steady throughout the morning.
"Many of the cars coming through were also picking up boxes for neighbors or the elderly," Laurin said.
"We had some teachers come in who were getting food for some who couldn't make it down here."
Laurin said if there was any items leftover, they would be distributed in the community this week where needed.
"We went through a lot of milk," she said.
"It just took off at the beginning of this."
State Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) was among the volunteers handing out supplies.
"There is definitely a need for something like this because so many people have gone through some very difficult times," Jones said.
"And this is a great way for the community to react to that need, and it has been a great partnership with Glazier's and JCEO."
"It's also a win for local farmers who are looking to sell their products. There needs to be more programs like this."
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.