TUPPER LAKE – All 56 residents of the Mercy Living Center tested negative for COVID-19 Tuesday.
This comes after the center received notification from Adirondack Health on Monday that an employee at the skilled nursing facility had tested positive, a press release said.
All Mercy Living Center employees are tested weekly, according to the release, and the employee in question was tested on Aug. 28, with an approximate 72-hour turnaround time, leading to the Monday notification.
Most of the center’s staff have contact with residents throughout their work days, Communications Director Matt Scollin said, but added that there was no “out of the ordinary” contact from the employee in this particular case.
Upon receiving notification of the positive test result, Adirondack Health immediately notified and tested all Mercy Living Center residents, as well as notifying all of the residents’ families, the New York State Department of Health and the Franklin County Public Health Department.
The resident tests were processed overnight at Adirondack Medical Center utilizing rapid testing equipment.
All residents will be tested again Friday, and Mercy employees will continue to be tested weekly.
ESSEX CENTER
New York State did allow some heavily restricted visitation for nursing and assisted living homes earlier this summer, something that the Mercy Living Center allowed for once receiving the OK from the state, but has since put a pause on.
“(We) made the decision to again pause in-person visitation on Aug. 21, given the uptick in COVID-19 cases in neighboring Essex County,” Scollin said.
A cluster of cases at the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Elizabethtown in August has since led to 88 positive COVID-19 cases spread between residents, staff and contacts of staff at that facility as of Tuesday.
That outbreak has also led to six deaths.
