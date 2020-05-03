Memo to Readers: P-R cutting Monday paper

PLATTSBURGH — Our commitment to provide the Plattsburgh area with accurate and timely information during the coronavirus health emergency has been widely appreciated as a vital public service — and for that we are thankful.
However, the sudden loss of advertising revenue has added to the economic headwinds already facing the newspaper industry and causing us to make some hard decisions so we can continue to be your reliable and primary source for local information in the future.
Effective next week, we will begin a five-day-a-week publishing schedule by discontinuing the Monday newspaper. We will continue publication of the paper and delivery to subscribers and newsstands on Tuesday through Saturday.
As a newspaper subscriber with access to our digital channels, you can still keep up with breaking news, features and sports content on Monday by going to our seven-day website at www.pressrepublican.com.
We will also continue to produce an exact electronic replica of the Monday paper on our E-Paper edition that is accessible to newspaper subscribers from the website.
The E-Paper is produced Monday through Saturday and has some special advantages. You can enlarge the type as big as you want for easier reading; stories and photos can be shared and emailed at the press of a button; puzzles and coupons can be printed out, and the E-Paper is available wherever you go, whenever you want on a computer, tablet or cellphone.
If you need help to activate your website access and E-Paper account, please call our customer service department at 518-565-4110 and a representative will get you set up. Or you can do it directly at www.pressrepublican.com/subscriptions.
If you are not a subscriber to The Press-Republican, please consider becoming one to support our local journalism. Call us at the number listed above.
Readership changes, newsprint prices, print production expenses and delivery costs have resulted in newspapers around the country publishing fewer days of the week to remain financially healthy.
Discontinuing the Monday paper will allow us to publish more local news the other days of the week. For example, Saturday’s paper became a weekend edition with extra news, sports and advertisements over a year ago when that change was implemented.
These are stressful times for you, and for us. Yet the Plattsburgh area remains a remarkable community with people who truly care about one another, with the same spirit that drives us to inform the community every day about news it needs and wants.
We thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. That support matters to us now more than ever.
If you have questions about our changes, please contact me at jcelestino@pressrepublican.com
We pray everybody stays well, stays safe and stays strong.
— Publisher John Celestino
