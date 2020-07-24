PLATTSBURGH — Meadowbrook Healthcare plans to fight for revisions to the state Department of Health's guidelines on resuming limited visitation in nursing homes.
On Wednesday, the Plattsburgh facility announced it would begin a Compassionate Care Plan that would allow families and residents to participate in staff-supervised, socially-distanced visits if they signed AMA (against medical advice) documents acknowledging the risk of contracting COVID-19 should the residents leave the building.
But that afternoon, two senior DOH officials contacted Meadowbrook Administrator/CEO Paul Richards, and stated Meadowbrook must "cease and desist" moving forward with those plans and contended the nursing home was in violation of the DOH visitation policy developed July 10, according to a press release.
All patients and their families have the right to exercise the AMA document, which is a universal health care document, the release said.
"The NYSDOH has now determined that our residents do not have a right to AMA, and that is unacceptable."
RESTRICTIVE
Criteria for resuming limited visitation outlined in the DOH guidance included no new COVID-19 results among nursing home staff or residents for at least 28 days, no staffing shortages and the submission of a visitation plan to DOH for final approval.
In a statement, Richards called the guidelines "at the very least, restrictive and contradictory to what experts have determined to be a safe and COVID-conscious visit."
“NYSDOH and (the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) have issued guidelines regarding what is deemed to be a safe environment for gatherings and meetings, stating that individuals outdoors, wearing masks, practicing social distancing and infection control will prevent the spread of COVID-19," he continued.
"But apparently, despite these universally accepted guidelines, they do not apply to the residents of nursing homes. Sadly, once again, it appears prisoners have more rights than an elderly person in a nursing home.”
RECKLESS
DOH spokesperson Jeffrey Hammond told The Press-Republican that "Meadowbrook’s disregard for DOH’s visitation guidance is reckless and demonstrates a blatant disregard for public health and safety."
"Given the vulnerability of the population they serve, Meadowbrook’s leadership has an obligation to protect their residents, and therefore is required to adhere to the same visitation guidance as the other 612 nursing homes in New York State," he added.
As of Thursday, 72 nursing homes statewide were in full compliance with the DOH guidelines and were able to initiate visitation plans, while another 190 were eligible but had yet to submit plans.
DOH provided up to $1 million in funding for long-term care facilities last week for the purchase of devices that help residents stay connected with family.
"We understand that it is particularly difficult to be away from loved ones and older adults are particularly at risk for the detrimental effects of loneliness and isolation," the DOH said.
'ONLY WAY'
To date, three Meadowbrook staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, most recently on July 6.
"We have 350 employees who are tested weekly, so the possibility of a staff (member) testing positive or having a false-positive is not something we can control," Meadowbrook Community Relations Coordinator Sandy Geddes told The Press-Republican.
"That being said, we have had no residents test positive for COVID-19, despite having three staff test positive. If we are lucky, we’d hopefully be able to open up to visitors in late August."
Richards argued that the proposed Compassionate Care Plan was the only way to end residents' and families' suffering, and that more residents would die of loneliness, sadness and isolation before they would die of COVID-19.
Geddes said families are allowed inside Meadowbrook to see residents if death is imminent, but just to see their loved ones on their last dying days.
"It is the opinion of our medical director that we have had a growing number of deaths due to loneliness, isolation and depression," she continued.
"In our Alzheimer's/dementia residents, we feel that this isolation leads them to pass away prematurely."
DO SOMETHING
Meadowbrook hopes residents' loved ones and the community join the fight by contacting ombudsman and DOH representatives.
One who has done so is Andrea Bull, whose mother, Sharron Pivetta, suffers from late-stage dementia and was admitted to Meadowbrook one year ago.
In an email sent to ombudsman and DOH representatives as well as Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, she wrote that her father, Ves, had relocated to Plattsburgh in order to visit Sharron every day.
Thursday marked 133 days that Bull, her brothers and Ves had not been able to see Sharron, Bull continued.
"My mother is dying. Her brain, is dying. The fact that we have lost these days, and continue to lose more days, is absolutely wrong."
Bull implored the officials to recognize the detrimental effect of restricting visitation with family, and emphasized the need for immediate resolution.
"While I appreciate the necessity of keeping COVID out of the nursing home, there are also ways to safely visit. It has been long enough.
"DO SOMETHING."
