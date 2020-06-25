Meadowbrook suspends hair services following complaint

PLATTSBURGH — A complaint filed with the state Department of Health this week led to the suspension of hairdressing services at Meadowbrook Healthcare Wednesday.
Administrator Paul Richards told the Press-Republican that, while the agency had informed him the nursing home was out of compliance with federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) guidelines on essential services, the state needs to do something about the issue.
"If they can’t make a decision on letting a beautician come into a nursing home to care for an elderly person in their dying days, when are they going to make the decision about opening up visitation to family members for nursing homes?" he said.
DOH spokesperson Gary Holmes said that, since the start of the pandemic, DOH has "taken every step necessary to protect the health and safety of nursing home residents while at the same time maintaining their dignity.
"We’ve received the complaint and we are doing our due diligence to review it," he continued.
"The department’s guidance on reopening nursing homes to visitation is being finalized, but until it is issued, nursing homes must follow existing guidance restricting visitors, except for imminent end-of-life situations."
IMPORTANT
When CMS handed down guidelines in March aimed at protecting nursing home residents from COVID-19, Richards felt that the facility's hair services fell under the "compassionate care" exception to restrictions on visitation.
"It’s one of the last things they have. They can’t visit their loved ones, the loved ones can’t visit them and it’s important to them," he said.
Richards said he understood the desire to stop unnecessary visits.
But he argued that 350 employees come into Meadowbrook throughout each day, evening and night, and that the hairdresser, who has worked as an independent contractor at the facility for more than 30 years, was part of the fabric there and had abided by safety precautions.
CEASE AND DESIST
Once the DOH notified Richards that Meadowbrook was in violation of CMS rules and regulations, the nursing home had to cease and desist beautician services, which upset residents, families and staff.
Richards said there was a good chance the facility would receive a violation deficiency from the DOH, the results of which could include having to implement a plan of correction and/or fines.
"And if you don’t comply within a certain time period, it could result in being de-certified and/or losing federal and state funding," Richards said.
That includes withholding of Medicare and Medicaid funds; 90 percent of people at Meadowbrook are there on one of those programs.
"So our back’s against the wall and we have to provide care here, and we certainly can’t jeopardize that," Richards said.
This is not a federal rule the state has to follow, he continued.
"States are opening up nursing homes across the country. So why can’t New York simply have the guts to make this simple decision and do it pronto?"
'NOT HER JOB'
Amy Gehrig, the ombudsman coordinator for Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, registered the complaint with the DOH.
Richards compared reporting the violation to reporting a neighbor for going one mile an hour over the speed limit, and said Gehrig's energy would have been better spent lobbying for the service to continue.
Gehrig is employed by the North Country Center for Independence. The center's executive director, Robert Poulin, said she neither makes nor enforces policy.
"It is not her job to look the other way when a facility violates a regulation that has been established for the health and well-being of the residents."
Poulin described Gehrig as a highly ethical person with an incredible love for people, especially residents, adding that she has "worked tirelessly" to advance their rights.
Gehrig and the center can advocate for changes to policy like the one disallowing hair services in nursing homes. For example, they are advocating for guidance on visitation as well as for ombudsmen to go into nursing homes.
Under protocols, Gehrig would have tried to work with Meadowbrook to help the facility come into compliance, Poulin said.
He added that Gehrig had only recently found out the nursing home had continued offering beautician services throughout the pandemic, and contended that, "Meadowbrook was hiding this."
CARES
Poulin noted that more than 6,000 New York nursing home residents have died from COVID-19, and commended local facilities for preventing that from happening.
But if a deadly outbreak linked to the hairdresser had occurred at Meadowbrook and it was discovered that Gehrig knew about it, she would have been "crucified."
"She did everything by the book and she cares about the residents," Poulin said.
"We cannot look the other way when regulations are being defied and people’s lives are being put in jeopardy, no matter what precautions they have put in place."
Poulin wanted to appeal to people's sense of fairness to recognize Gehrig did her job.
"She did not close down the program and this is between Meadowbrook and the Department of Health."
COMMUNITY APPEAL
In a press release, Meadowbrook appealed to the community to reach out to Gehrig, the DOH and elected officials to express support for the hair services.
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said he has not heard from a lot of constituents regarding this issue, but would be more than willing to hear people's opinions.
Last week, he pushed for the creation and implementation of nursing home visitation policies, a concern which has been brought to him by families.
"This has been really devastating on them and they’re just really looking for some light at the end of the tunnel."
State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said she felt that an exception needed to be made in a situation like Meadowbrook's.
"Assuring the health of the residents is paramount certainly. Based on what has been described to me, I feel the hairdresser provides her service in a very safe manner.
"I am sure getting their haircut is a real relief, if not joy, for the residents at Meadowbrook."
