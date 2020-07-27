PLATTSBURGH — A staff member at Meadowbrook Healthcare has tested positive for COVID-19.
This marks the fifth case of a worker testing positive at the facility since April.
According to a news release from Meadowbrook, on July 26, a staff member that showed no symptoms of COVID-19, unfortunately tested positive.
This individual works in the Laundry Department. The staff member wore a mask and infection control was practiced at all times while in the building, the news release said.
The individual has been notified and is self-quarantining for 14 days. At this time no staff, patient or resident is displaying
symptoms or has tested positive, the release said.
Meadowbrook staff have received training to ensure he or she can self-assess and report if symptoms occur. Every staff member is screened and has his or her temperature taken at the start of every shift, the release said.
All staff are practicing proper hand-washing procedures frequently and have been provided with personal protective equipment.
Meadowbrook Healthcare will be transparent (within HIPAA guidelines) regarding all COVID-19 related issues as it pertains to our residents, patients, employees and family members, the release said.
Positive tests on workers were also discovered on April 30, May 21, July 7 and July 24.
"We sincerely appreciate your cooperation and understanding with this delicate matter," the release said.
