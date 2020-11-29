PLATTSBURGH – A staffer at Meadowbrook Healthcare has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release, as a result of house-wide testing on Nov. 24, a staff member that showed no symptoms of COVID-19, unfortunately tested positive.
The staff member wore a mask and infection control was practiced at all times while in the building, the release said. The individual has been notified and is self-quarantining for 14 days.
Meadowbrook is testing all residents and patients, the release said, and no patient or resident is displaying symptoms at this time.
A kitchen staffer tested positive on Nov. 5. That worker had no contact with residents and had been taking precautionary measures.
"The safety and well-being of our residents, patients and staff is our top priority. We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Meadowbrook Healthcare, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances," a statement said.
Meadowbrook officials said they were adhering to guidelines from the local and state health departments and strictly enforcing:
● Enhanced infection control precautions (masks, handwashing)
● Screening residents, patients, staff and essential visitors for expanded list of symptoms
● Restricting visitation and entry of people to the building
● Testing staff and residents for COVID-19 based on current protocols and availability of tests
● Postponing communal activities
● Practicing social distancing whenever possible
Due to the government privacy requirements, Meadowbrook said they could not divulge specific information about the individual who has confirmed COVID-19.
"Our residents, family members and staff have been informed that there is a confirmed positive case," the release said.
Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting or on social media. For more information contact Director of Activities (kparker@meadowbrookhealth.com).
Please visit the CDC website (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus) to learn how you can help prevent the spread in our community, since continued spread in the larger community increases the chance the virus will work its way into our building, the release said.
Meadowbrook said they would continue to provide updates.
Please call us at (518) 563-5440, email us at sgeddes@meadowbrookhealth.com or visit our website at https://meadowbrookhealth.com for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.