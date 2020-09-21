PLATTSBURGH — A member of the Meadowbrook Healthcare staff has tested positive for COVID-19.
The worker is a nursing assistant on the south side of the Subacute unit, a news release said.
The staff member wore a mask, and infection control was practiced at all times while in the building, and has not had any symptoms.
The individual has been notified and is self-quarantining for 14 days, the release said.
Patients in the south side of the Subacute facility have been placed on droplet precautions and are being tested for COVID-19.
"The safety and well-being of our residents, patients and staff is our top priority," the release said.
"We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Meadowbrook Healthcare, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances."
On an ongoing basis, the release said, Meadowbrook is adhering to guidelines from the local and state health departments and strictly enforcing:
● Enhanced infection control precautions (masks, handwashing)
● Screening residents, patients, staff and essential visitors for expanded list of symptoms
● Restricting visitation and entry of people to the building
● Testing staff and residents for COVID-19 based on current protocols and availability of tests
● Postponing communal activities
● Practicing social distancing whenever possible
Due to the government privacy requirements, Meadowbrook said they could not divulge specific information about the individual who has confirmed COVID-19.
"Our residents, family members and staff have been informed that there is a confirmed positive case," the release said.
"During these uncertain times, family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting or on social media; for more information contact Director of Activities (kparker@meadowbrookhealth.com)."
Visit the CDC website (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus) to learn how you can help prevent the spread in the community, since continued spread in the larger community increases the chance the virus will work its way into our building, the release said.
"This is a difficult time for everyone. We will continue to provide you with updates. Please call us at (518) 563-5440, email us at sgeddes@meadowbrookhealth.com or visit our website at https://meadowbrookhealth.com for updates."
More will be added to this story later.
