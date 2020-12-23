PLATTSBURGH — About 400 Meadowbrook Healthcare employees and residents received their first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.
“I’ve been running nursing homes for 35 years,” Administrator/CEO Paul Richards told The Press-Republican, “and it’s nice to have society recognize, finally, how vulnerable the elderly population is and that we do need to prioritize them as well as the magnificent staff who care for them.”
THREE CLINICS
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine emergency use authorization Dec. 11. Moderna’s vaccine earned the same approval one week later.
Data from both candidates’ trials showed more than 90 percent efficacy. The two regimens require two doses, spaced 21 days part for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 28 days apart for Moderna’s.
Administration of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab began last week, with frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities given first priority.
Richards explained that, in collaboration with Walgreens, a total of three clinics for vaccine administration will take place at Meadowbrook: the one on Tuesday, another 21 days later and the final one 21 days after that.
He added that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is requiring anyone who receives their first dose from Meadowbrook to come back for their second dose, even if they have been discharged.
NURSING ASSISTANTS
Both Richards and registered nurse Erica Brooks were set to receive the vaccine Tuesday.
“Everyone has been so excited today,” said Brooks, who was working with the Walgreens team administering jabs to residents.
As of Tuesday, 85 to 90 percent of patients and approximately 70 percent of employees had consented to be vaccinated. Richards expected that to increase.
He noted that Meadowbrook selected Brenda Barcomb, a certified nursing assistant of 30 years, as the first recipient.
“The nursing assistants are the backbone of our industry,” Richards said.
“Every department, every staff member is important, but it’s the CNAs that really carry us through.”
Even as staff become vaccinated, they will continue to employ COVID-19 precautions including masks, social distancing and frequent handwashing, Richards said.
LIGHT AT END OF TUNNEL
Getting vaccinated means a lot to Brooks as a nurse who works with the elderly.
“We’ve seen our residents go months without visitation and months without seeing their families. We hope that, with the vaccine, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for our residents, and that months down the line it will potentially allow them to be reunited with their families.”
Like others, Brooks is ready for life to go back to normal; she has only seen her father twice since March, both times outdoors and socially distant, and has taken special care not to expose herself to the virus for both professional and personal reasons.
Her husband, Tom, has cystic fibrosis, a genetic condition that causes lung infections and breathing difficulties over time.
“Cystic fibrosis, in the way of COVID-19, has obviously been a fear on a homefront level,” Brooks said.
“I don’t want to bring it home to my child (9-year-old Ava), but, more importantly, my husband.”
'HERD IMMUNITY'
Richards expressed great pride in Meadowbrook staff for keeping the coronavirus out of the facility. Though several staff members have tested positive since March, Meadowbrook is one of few local facilities where no patients or residents have contracted the virus.
“We’re not out of the woods entirely, but this vaccine will give us one more layer of protection. Hopefully, the community will come around, more and more people will get the vaccine and that will be another arrow in our quiver to move us through.”
He credited Meadowbrook’s success to the greater community playing it smart.
“I do believe the next few months will be a challenge, because of all the living room gatherings, holiday gatherings, and now with the potential of the new strain coming over from England, it might be spread quicker."
Brooks stressed the importance of getting educated about the vaccine.
“Going forward, with the vaccine becoming available to elderly people and all of the public, it’s so important for people to understand what a breakthrough this is,” she said.
“We have to get enough of the community vaccinated to provide herd immunity to potentially end the pandemic.”
