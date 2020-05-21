PLATTSBURGH — A Meadowbrook Healthcare nursing staff member tested positive for COVID-19 today.
According to a press release, this individual works in the Birch Lane neighborhood on the facility's first floor and is now self-quarantining at home.
Specific information about this person was not available due to government privacy requirements. Residents, family members and staff have been informed about the confirmed positive case.
Meadowbrook had announced at the end of last month that a subacute unit staff member had tested positive after self-identifying symptoms and interacting with one patient, who was to be monitored in a special treatment area for 14 days.
TOP PRIORITY
Per state Department of Health recommendations for all nursing homes statewide, and not necessarily in connection with this latest positive case, Meadowbrook will be testing all residents, patients and staff over the next few weeks.
"The safety and well-being of our residents, patients and staff is our top priority," the press release said.
"We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Meadowbrook Healthcare, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances."
The facility continues to adhere to local and state health department guidelines by strictly enforcing the following measures, the release said:
• Enhanced infection control precautions such as masks and handwashing
• Screening residents, patients, staff and essential visitors for an expanded list of symptoms
• Restricting visitation and entry of people into the building
• Testing staff and residents for COVID-19 based on current protocols and availability of tests
• Postponing communal activities
• Practicing social distancing whenever possible
UPDATES, INFORMATION
Meadowbrook is encouraging family members to connect with loved ones who are residents or patients through video chat, calling, texting or social media.
For more information, contact Activities Director Kim Parker at kparker@meadowbrookhealth.com.
For updates, call Meadowbrok at 518-563-5440, email Community Relations Coordinator Sandy Geddes at sgeddes@meadowbrookhealth.com or visit meadowbrookhealth.com.
More will be added to this story later.
