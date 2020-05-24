PLATTSBURGH — The second Meadowbrook Healthcare employee to test positive for COVID-19 was identified due to the facility's thorough screening process, Community Relations Coordinator Sandy Geddes said.
Meadowbrook had announced Thursday that this nursing staff member's test came back positive, and said this individual works in the first-floor Birch Lane neighborhood.
The employee is currently self-quarantining at home. The nursing home said residents, family members and staff have been informed.
The facility's first positive case was announced last month. A subacute unit staff member had self-identified symptoms and was subsequently tested.
"For every positive case that is or will be revealed, we have to re-examine response to ensure safety and health for all of our residents, patients and staff," Geddes said.
"We are fortunate to have such a knowledgeable and proactive team."
Per state Department of Health recommendations for all nursing homes statewide, Meadowbrook will be testing all its residents and staff members over the coming weeks.
Geddes said COVID-19's spread into nursing homes is a direct reflection of COVID-19 in the community.
"The more that people don’t practice social distancing, handwashing and wear masks the easier it is to creep inside our doors.
"Testing can’t go on forever, and the tests administered are only a snapshot of that moment in time."
Geddes did not directly answer the Press-Republican's questions of whether any residents, patients or staff members were being monitored for symptoms due to exposure to the Birch Lane staff member, or if any residents or patients had been moved to the facility's dedicated COVID-19 units as a result.
