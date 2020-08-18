Meadowbrook, Jones push for nursing home visitation

PLATTSBURGH — Prior to when nursing home visitation was suspended in March to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Pamela Wade and her sister, Debbie Provost, visited their mother, Meadowbrook Healthcare resident Catherine Baker, every day.
“To just take that away, .... we have window visits, she has no idea that she has two daughters, that she has two sons," Wade told The Press-Republican.
Baker has dementia; Wade acknowledged that the condition has progressed.
“But I believe if I was still seeing her every day that it wouldn’t be that way."
'NOT ENOUGH'
Provost and Wade joined more than 50 others, most of whom were family members of Meadowbrook residents, at a news conference held in the Plattsburgh facility’s parking lot Tuesday to advocate for nursing home visitation rights.
Meadowbrook Community Relations Coordinator Sandy Geddes said they were pushing for masked, socially-distant visitation outdoors.
Visits are not currently allowed at the nursing home due to the state Department of Health’s limited visitation policy.
Its provisions, in part, state that a facility must go 28 days without a positive COVID-19 test among staff or residents; have no staffing shortages; and submit a visitation plan to DOH for final approval.
Meadowbrook has previously tried to work around the DOH policy.
On July 22, the facility announced that it would implement a Compassionate Care Plan which would have allowed residents and family members who signed AMA (against medical advice) documents acknowledging the risks of COVID-19 to participate in socially-distant, staff-supervised visits on the facility’s grounds.
But before the day was over, the DOH contacted Meadowbrook Administrator/CEO Paul Richards to notify him that such a practice was unacceptable.
He told The Press-Republican no residents or family members have independently exercised AMA rights for the purpose of visitation.
'INVOLUNTARY CONFINEMENT'
Richards told event attendees that he was proud of the nursing home’s staff, who have tried to be family to patients and residents over the past several months.
“But it’s not enough; we all know that. Nursing homes work best, they provide the best care when family members are involved, supportive and monitoring us and that’s what we’re looking for today.”
He said it was difficult to pull into Meadowbrook each day knowing residents were suffering from sadness, and argued that their freedom was being neglected and their rights abused.
"This is an involuntary confinement and it’s wrong.”
Richards pointed to a recently-published study of 26 nursing homes in The Netherlands that opened up for visitation as evidence that visits could be done with safety precautions in place.
The study noted positive impacts on patient wellbeing and that no new COVID-19 infections resulted.
Richards appealed to those gathered to contact the Governor’s Office to advocate for changes to the visitation policy.
'TOO DAMN LONG'
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said nobody wants to be able to just walk into Meadowbrook without safety precautions in place, or put residents' and patients' lives in jeopardy.
He called for the DOH to make its rules more lenient, specifically referencing the 28-day requirement.
“You’ve felt the pain of this for the past five months," he told the family members gathered. "It’s too damn long.”
Jones said he did not like to compare the nursing home visitation with visits at correctional facilities, since they are two different issues.
According to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, incarcerated individuals can have visits with up to three adult visitors and one child under five. Everyone must wear masks, and inmates can have a short embrace with a visitor at the beginning and end of each visit.
The assemblyman told The Press-Republican he understands the strictness of measures in place at nursing homes, given aged residents' vulnerability to COVID-19.
But as a former corrections officer, he also knows there are susceptible populations inside prisons.
Jones insisted nursing home visits could be conducted in a safe manner with the help of trained staff.
“These families deserve it and, actually, their loved ones’ lives are on the line.”
159 DAYS
Andrea Bull said Tuesday marked 159 days that she, her siblings and their father, Ves Pivetta, have not been able to visit their mother and wife, Sharron Pivetta, who has late-stage dementia.
Every day, Ves brings a bag of Sharron’s favorite treats to Meadowbrook’s front window, then walks around to the grass area below her third-story window, looks up at her through binoculars and does air hugs.
“I ask you to take a moment to visualize that scenario and how insanely heartbreaking that is,” Bull said. “That’s our new normal?”
She and other Meadowbrook family members have sent letters to various officials as part of the fight to see their loved ones. Their efforts have fallen on deaf ears, Bull said.
“I’m here today to ask these officials, if it is safe to go into grocery stores, if it’s safe to dine out in restaurants, if it’s safe for inmates in this state to be allowed touchable visits with three adults and one infant present, … how can seeing our dying loved ones outside using safety precautions not be allowed?”
YO-YO OF EMOTIONS
So far, five Meadowbrook employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since April, with the most recent result coming from a July 26 test.
That means, barring any other positive tests, the facility could open for limited visitation under DOH guidelines as early as Monday.
Richards told The Press-Republican that Meadowbrook is going to submit a plan to DOH.
But the challenge with many nursing homes, he said, especially those the size of Meadowbrook — which has more than 300 employees — is that weekly testing can result in having to shut down visitation all over again.
“It’s a yo-yo of emotions for family members."
SCIENCE, SAFETY
Reached by The Press-Republican after the press conference, DOH spokesperson Jeffrey Hammond said that, while the DOH understands the need to walk a fine line between allowing visitors and keeping residents safe, the agency's position has not changed.
“As we said from the beginning, science and safety would guide our decision to resume visitations to nursing homes, and it has.
“The number of facilities that are eligible to reopen to visitors, and the number that have taken the next step, shows they are appropriately adhering to (U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) guidelines with smart and cautious plans for visitation.”
As of Tuesday, 256 of New York State’s 613 nursing homes were in full compliance with the provisions of DOH’s limited visitation policy, and 174 had submitted plans to proceed.
