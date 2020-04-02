PLATTSBURGH — Under an advisory issued by the state Department of Health last week, nursing homes may not deny re-admission or admission to residents “solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19.”
“Nursing homes are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission,” the directive reads.
DOH cited the need to expand hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients requiring acute care, saying nursing homes must comply with “expedited receipt” of residents returning from hospitals.
Those residents must be confirmed as “medically stable” for discharge.
Meadowbrook Healthcare CEO/Administrator Paul Richards called the mandate “bad public policy” and said it could be a recipe for disaster.
“This is … an invisible, highly contagious virus that’s been described as an elderly killing machine and it would be dangerous to expose our elderly nursing home residents to COVID-19-positive patients without isolating them from the rest of the population.”
Richards argued that there are many nursing homes who do not have the capability to separate their populations, and that the decision should be made based on local needs and resources.
SEPARATE UNITS
Fortunately, Meadowbrook’s recent expansion does allow the Plattsburgh facility to separate new admissions and re-admissions from the rest of the residents.
The facility has set up two units for that purpose.
One, dedicated to new admissions and re-admissions, would house such residents for 14 days.
“So it’s a nice way to introduce them into the nursing home,” Richards said.
Another unit, located above the other, has its own entrance way.
That is where any current Meadowbrook residents who test positive for COVID-19 or someone who is discharged from the hospital following treatment of the virus would be housed.
“We would place them on the separate unit, which is empty at this point in time, we haven’t placed anybody over there,” Richards said Tuesday.
COMMUNITY RESOURCE
Richards explained that Meadowbrook, as a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, offers post-acute care.
For example, they would take over care as someone is successfully beating the virus.
"We certainly want to continue to be a resource for the community during these difficult times and keep health care flowing," Richards said.
Meadowbrook's plan both allows for the safe transition of hospital patients into the facility and gives the rest of its elderly population the best chance to stay healthy.
The virus presents a density problem in cities and nursing homes, Richards said, though the jury is still out on how exactly it is affecting rural hospitals and the demand on their resources.
"And then, of course, how the continuum around that rural hospital will be affected and will be needed."
AFFECTS RESIDENTS, STAFF
The reality of the pandemic clearly affects residents and patients, Richards said.
"They can’t see their family members, they can’t see their loved ones. They’re isolated, cooped up.
We’re doing all we can to try to provide some enrichment for them, but these are challenging times."
And things are stressful for employees on the front lines in health care, like Meadowbrook staff.
"However, it is extremely nice to see the outpouring from the community to recognize their hard work," Richards said.
"We’re really appreciative of that recognition."
WORKING TOGETHER
Meadowbrook probably has enough personal protective equipment supplies to get through the next month, and is working to acquire more through the Clinton County Office of Emergency Services and its vendors, as well as by going out into the market to find suppliers.
“Fortunately, at this point in time, the community’s been working very well together,” Richards said.
Over the past two or three years, county health care providers have been meeting to prepare for emergency disasters like this; Richards praised communications between the organizations.
“I applaud the Office of Emergency (Services), the local health department, folks at CVPH and certainly the long-term care providers for working together and communicating and leaning on each other during these challenging times.”
We will get through this together, Richards said.
“We’ve just got to batten down the hatches, pick each other up.
Life will go on and we’re going to beat this.”
