PLATTSBURGH — Citing its responsibility to protect residents' rights, Meadowbrook Healthcare has announced that it is launching an experimental Compassionate Care Plan that will allow for socially-distanced visits for residents and their families.
Beginning Thursday, July 23, residents and family members who voluntarily review and sign an AMA (Against Medical Advice) document "which alerts them to the potential dangers of going against medical advice of exiting the building and possibly contacting COVID-19" can participate in scheduled visits, according to a press release.
The release said the AMA document is a universal health care document all patients and families have the right to exercise, and Meadowbrook believes it can offer the universal policy as an avenue for them to safely come together.
“It is our understanding that (the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) and (the state Department of Health) do not have a regulation, policy, law or guideline that states a resident or their health care proxy cannot remove themselves/someone from a facility," Meadowbrook Administrator/CEO Paul Richards said in a statement.
"Keep in mind, nursing homes are not prisons."
'STRINGENT RULES'
The Plattsburgh facility, which closed its doors to visitors and non-essential vendors March 11 in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, called DOH guidelines for limited visitation released July 10 "very stringent rules" that "unfortunately many (nursing homes) cannot meet."
The criteria for reopening to visitation include no new positive test results among facility staff or residents for at least 28 days, no staffing shortages, having personal protective equipment available for visitors and the submission of a reopening plan to DOH for final approval.
According to Meadowbrook's press release, just 10 percent of nursing homes statewide have been able to allow visitations, and no Clinton County homes are currently permitted to do so per DOH rules.
Meadowbrook residents' interactions with family or friends have taken place via telephone, Facetime and window visits.
OBLIGED TO INFORM
Meadowbrook is pointing to CMS and DOH mandates that nursing homes protect and uphold resident rights, including the rights to choose and self-determination.
Residents must receive, and the facility must provide, "the necessary care and services to attain or maintain the highest practicable physical, mental and psychosocial well-being," the release said.
Therefore, Meadowbrook has an obligation to inform residents and family members about the AMA policy, Richards said.
“The level of sadness, sorrow and depression we see day-to-day from our residents without their family members is something we cannot ethically ignore," he continued.
"If we don’t come up with a plan, a realistic safe plan, residents may never see their loved ones ever again.”
Richards argued that the DOH visitation guidelines are "virtually impossible to adhere to for many nursing homes."
"If the DOH and CMS intervenes and declares the resident/family or the facility does not have the right to AMA, or prohibits a facility from permitting this, then based on all their resident rights regulations and our mandate to uphold them, it would be the highest form of doublespeak and all nursing homes should just begin closing their doors now.”
SLOWLY, SAFELY
Meadowbrook Community Relations Coordinator Sandy Geddes said in a statement that, though resident families will certainly want to participate in the experimental program, the facility must move slowly, safely and cautiously.
“We ask our families to be patient as we navigate providing this essential component of care to our residents.”
Residents and families must remain six feet apart at all times, and a staff member will accompany residents to ensure precautions are being followed, the release said.
If either or both parties violate the AMA safety guidelines, they must quarantine for 14 days following the interaction.
Richards argued that a one-size-fits-all policy does not work.
"In Clinton County for example, with minimal COVID-19 prevalence, residents of nursing homes are more likely to die of loneliness now than they are of COVID-19."
