Meadowbrook admin: 'It really was a miracle'

PLATTSBURGH — When Meadowbrook Healthcare resident Ruth Guglielmo learned the facility was offering a treatment that could help her beat COVID-19, she was all for it, daughter Patti LaGoy says.
“She was very much into anything that would help save her life,” LaGoy told The Press-Republican.
“She told them, ‘If it’s going to help me get through this, I’m going to do it for sure.’”
'NEVER LOST HER SPIRIT'
Guglielmo, 94, is one of more than 44 residents who, after testing positive for the coronavirus, received the monoclonal antibody therapy called bamlanivimab that was recently approved for treatment of those at high-risk of severe COVID-19 infection and/or hospitalization.
Meadowbrook's physicians previously told The Press-Republican that the facility's access to the treatment was facilitated by University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
LaGoy said her mother experienced mild symptoms, with good vitals even though at times she seemed really lethargic and tired out.
She and her family spoke with Guglielmo over FaceTime, and were provided daily updates from Meadowbrook staff on how she was feeling.
Following her isolation period, Guglielmo was returned to her own room. LaGoy said that was important since her mother has mild dementia.
"She just came through it so amazingly. Every time I would call her and go through Facetime, she was all smiles. She never lost her spirit."
THIRD WAVE
Meadowbrook went for almost 300 days without a resident contracting the coronavirus.
"We were battle-ready since March 11, but we weren't quite battle-tested," Administrator/CEO Paul Richards said.
"There were a number of waves at nursing homes throughout the region and state, and we finally got the third wave on Dec. 29 here at Meadowbrook."
A total of 69 residents were ultimately infected with the virus. Eight passed way, though seven of those had underlying health issues and were undergoing end-of-life care prior to testing positive, according to a newsletter sent to Meadowbrook families.
Richards said that was fewer deaths than last January, which was pre-COVID-19.
'WAS A MIRACLE'
As of Thursday, 52 of those residents, including Guglielmo, had been marked as recovered.
Two others had been discharged into the community and one was receiving treatment at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Of the remaining six active case-patients in-house, Richards said none were symptomatic.
Included within those totals were two 105-year-olds, one of whom had recovered and another who was on the cusp of being released from isolation.
While there were at one point three units in the facility devoted to COVID-19, just one, on the fourth floor, remained so Thursday. Richards said those residents were in their second week, and final, week of isolation.
"It really was a miracle here in terms of the timing," he said, noting that the outbreak began seven days after many residents had received their first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and how in-house physicians had jumped on the antibody infusion therapy.
Additionally, the facility was well-stocked with personal protective equipment and has hardworking staff, Richards said.
"We have really minimized greatly the amount of severe sickness, and have had an incredibly low death rate as a result of the fortunate timing and interventions."
Richards said Meadowbrook hopes to provide the data on how the infusion treatment worked to federal agencies, and is contemplating working with SUNY Albany to study antibodies in elderly patients.
CONTINUE THE FIGHT
Given that only around 3 percent of people in the United States have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Meadowbrook staff and patients are fortunate to have had access so early on, Richards said.
He noted continued work with Walgreens and CVPH to increase the number of people within Meadowbrook's community who are vaccinated, as well as efforts to bolster infection control.
Those include state-of-the-art disinfectant spray units, the installation of UV (ultraviolet) lighting in ventilation systems as well as upgrades to ventilation filters.
"We're doing all we can to be progressive and to continue the fight and we certainly encourage everybody to get vaccinated. It's amazing how much that minimized the spread here at Meadowbrook," Richards said.
"Unfortunately, I think we recognize we might have to be managing COVID in our lives for many years to come, so that means more education, more standards, and it starts with the vaccine and therapeutics like monoclonal antibody infusion therapy."
HEROES
Richards said frontline workers like Meadowbrook staff have been the heroes throughout the pandemic.
"Just wearing PPE is a burden in and of itself, but having to isolate themselves away from family members, loved ones and friends is a challenge."
Staff understand the seriousness of the pandemic, and nobody wants to bring it into the building, he added.
LaGoy praised the staff's compassion as well as the activities department.
"Everything is just top-notch I feel. They've done an amazing job."
