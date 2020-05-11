PLATTSBURGH - Half of the annual Mayor's Cup Regatta and Festival, a summer staple in the City of Plattsburgh since 1977, has been canceled.
While the landlubber activities that have made the event a major attraction are off due to the coronavirus, the actual sailboat regatta on Lake Champlain could still be held.
Event organizer, the Sunrise Rotary Club Mayor's Cup Committee, said the protocols in place for social distancing for the foreseeable future forced the cancellation of the festival part of the event scheduled for July 11.
According to a news release, all land-based activities typically associated with the Mayor’s Cup Regatta are also canceled this year, including onsite registration and the BBQ dinner and awards ceremony.
BOAT RACE
However, it is conceivable that as the summer approaches there may be less stringent social distancing protocols that would allow boats to compete in the Mayor’s Cup Regatta, with races currently still scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020, the release said.
If the Regatta does take place this year, sailors will have to register online in advance and will not be allowed to congregate on shore.
Sailors interested in learning more about the status of the Mayor’s Cup Regatta for 2020 and details on registration should go to www.mayorscup.com in the coming weeks and/or contact Kjell Dahlen at kjell.dahlen1@gmail.com.
RETURN NEXT YEAR
Sunrise Rotary’s Mayor’s Cup Regatta & Festival will return next year on Saturday, July 10, 2021, the release said.
The club said it has plans to host the one-day Mayor’s Cup Festival at a new and exciting venue and is in the process of designing a festive logo and t-shirt for next year’s event.
“Not only is the Mayor’s Cup Regatta and Festival Sunrise Rotary’s largest community-based event, but it is also our largest fundraiser,” Sunrise Rotary President Libby Quéguiner said.
“We wish to thank our sponsors for all their past generous support and hope that they will be with us again in 2021, to help give our community a much-needed day of summer family fun.”
City Mayor Colin Read said he appreciates the very difficult decision to concentrate on a great event next year, given all the uncertainty and health concerns this year.
"Many other organizations that partner with the City of Plattsburgh have made similar decisions, and we respect their good judgement," Read said.
"The city remains excited about how we can help next year, and thanks the Sunrise Rotary for all you do on behalf of us all.”
