Mayor, Supervisor discuss impacts of plummeting gas prices

KAYLA BREEN/STAFF PHOTOCity of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read agreed cheap gas prices were a positive for the city’s first responders who still need to fill up, but said the slight budget trimming was overshadowed by the negatives of the fallen costs. “Normally, when gas prices fall, gallons used rise,” he said. “But, we are being double-whammied by low prices and low volume,” he said.