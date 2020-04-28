Mayor, Supervisor discuss impacts of plummeting gas prices

PLATTSBURGH — Area municipal leaders say the cheap price per gallon has saved some taxpayer money, but note other impacts of plummeting gas prices.
"Gasoline sales are a big component of sales tax revenue," City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said.
"In Clinton County, it is one of the largest components. When gas prices are low, we see a significant drop in sales tax revenue, which makes up the second largest component of our annual General Fund revenue."
PRICES PLUMMET
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to leave its mark and, as expected, gas prices have continued to fall.
About a month ago, travel and navigation app Gasbuddy reported a national gas average that sat below $1.99 per gallon and projected the nation's average would lower to $1.49 by mid-April.
As of Monday, April 27, that average sat at $1.77.
IN NEW YORK
GasBuddy's Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan said the drop was one of the greatest historical collapses, comparing the event to a 2016 oil market crash and the Great Recession of 2008.
Though many Americans were filling tanks for less than $2.00 per gallon, New York's average was still above that.
Last month, the Empire State had an average of $2.32 per gallon and GasBuddy predicted many U.S. states would see additional drops between $0.25 to $0.65.
New York, however, hadn't seen a change as drastic. Its average on Monday afternoon was $2.14.
'DOUBLE-WHAMMIED'
Mayor Read agreed cheap gas prices were a positive for the city's first responders who still need to fill up, but said the slight budget trimming was overshadowed by the negatives of the fallen costs.
"Normally, when gas prices fall, gallons used rise," he said. "But, we are being double-whammied by low prices and low volume," he said.
"That is an important component, not only of our budget crisis, but of the state, the county and our surrounding municipalities. We are all quite reliant on sales tax for revenue."
LESS STAFF, LESS CLEAN-UP
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said the lower prices had stopped some town cash flow, as well, but said virus-related staff reductions, as directed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, had an impact, too.
"This means we have less trucks that are on the road, which also adds to the savings," Cashman said.
"It also means projects like the annual street sweeping is taking longer to get done."
Though that end-of-the-season clean-up usually finished by the end of May, the town supervisor expected some undetermined delays.
"There are a couple of factors that come into play, like weather, if it rains," he said.
"We don't have a target date, just plugging away to the best of our ability."
LOCAL PRICES
Here's a sampling of prices for a gallon of regular gas around the North Country on Monday, all of which dropped by 20 cents or more since late March:
Chazy: Stewart's Shop, $2.07.
Lake Placid: $2.09, Mobil on Main Street.
Malone: $2.09 at Stewart's on East Main Street.
Peru: $2.07 at Stewart's.
Plattsburgh: $1.99, Maplefield's on Military Turnpike; $2.09, Sunoco on Route 3 near Plaza Boulevard; $2.06, Stewart's on South Catherine Street; $2.07, Stewart's on Cornelia Street; $2.05, Stewart's on Rugar Street; $2.07, Mountain Mart on Route 9 near Gateway Apartments.
Rouses Point: $2.03 at Stewart's.
Schuyler Falls: $2.04 at Rocks Grocery.
Ticonderoga: $1.95 at Mobil on Montcalm.
STAYING SAFE AT THE PUMP
GasBuddy, a travel and navigation app, has provided tips on "How to Safely Pump Gas During COVID-19."
A recent study marked gas pumps as one of the dirtiest surfaces and, the article says, with essential workers still needing to get from place to place, GasBuddy put together a protocol to minimize virus exposure.
Here are the tips:
• Keep paper towels, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and/or surgical gloves in the car.
• Pay with a credit or debit card. Handling cash adds potential risks and allows for exposure inside a convenience store.
• Use a disinfectant wipe to wipe down the gas nozzle, as well as any other area that will be touched, like buttons for fuel type selection.
• Use a paper towel or glove as an additional barrier for all surfaces that will be touched.
• Discard used materials — paper towel, gloves, disinfectant wipes — in the nearest trash container.
• Use hand sanitizer before re-entering the vehicle.
More information can be found online at: https://www.gasbuddy.com/go/safely-pump-gas-during-covid-19/.
