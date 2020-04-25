PLATTSBURGH — Mayor Colin Read has been working to reduce City of Plattsburgh staff by 60-plus positions and, as of Wednesday, he said more than 20 workers would be furloughed with hopes of a late July return.
Read said some returns would depend on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's PAUSE order, which was set to last through May 15.
"I suspect that it will be extended again," the city mayor said.
"Once that order is lifted, we can start bringing back some of our workers. Others we would bring back as our budget improves and as the need for their services improves."
SEVERAL DEPARTMENTS
City officials have said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has required that the municipality's 2020 budget get reworked to account for anticipated revenue drops.
At a recent Common Council session, city councilors said the municipality would need to reduce spending by $3 million and OK'd the mayor to explore workforce reductions in the following departments:
• The City Clerk's Office.
• The Community Development Office.
• The City Finance Department.
• The City Mayor's Office.
• The Municipal Lighting Department.
• The Department of Public Works.
• The Department of Environmental Services.
• The Plattsburgh Public Library.
• The Building Inspector's Office.
• The City Police Department.
• The Department of Recreation.
The city's legal counsel was also said to be affected.
JULY RETURN
Though to impact a total of 62 city positions, it was said that nearly half were currently vacant due to the nonessential status of some staffers during the pandemic.
Of the 31 non-vacant positions being considered for reduction, Read said he furloughed 24 and laid-off the remainder.
The difference, he said, was whether the city expected it could bring the employee back before the end of July.
"There is an expectation that a furloughed worker would return once the PAUSE order is lifted, but not later than July 31," he said.
"There are only seven of that group that we can't make any commitment to bring them back by July 31."
All furlough positions would preserve their pay and their health benefits, he added.
VACANT POSITIONS
For the 30-plus vacant positions, Read said the city had no intentions of refilling those "in these circumstances."
Employees of the city's Rec Complex have been used as examples of vacant city roles at the hands of the novel coronavirus and, during the council's Thursday night session, the mayor said councilors determined various rec operations could not "feasibly" restart this summer.
"The six union positions in (the Recreation Department) have been laid off, but half those individuals were instead assigned to jobs in the Department of Public Works, and were subsequently furloughed," Read said.
"The reason that these positions were laid off was because of the low probability for a reopening of these various facilities before the July 31 civil service deadline for furloughs."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.