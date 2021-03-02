PLATTSBURGH — City of Plattsburgh Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said Monday that his family of three was under a preemptive quarantine after son Miles was required to isolate following a positive COVID-19 case in his classroom.
Rosenquest said the daycare alerted his family to the positive case Monday morning.
"At this point, as an extra precaution, Tracy and I decided to remain home with Miles until we hear otherwise," he says in a Monday Facebook post, referring to himself and wife Tracy Vicory-Rosenquest.
"We should hear back from (the Clinton County) Health Department within the next day or two."
'BUSINESS AS USUAL'
The Plattsburgh City mayor told the Press-Republican Tuesday afternoon that his family had yet to show virus-related symptoms.
"If that changes I'll make sure my team, the (Common) Council, and our community is made aware," he said. "Nothing will change at the city and it will be business as usual.
"I'm taking all of my calls and meetings at home."
BE SAFE
In Monday's post, Rosenquest said the quarantine likely impacted 10 to 12 children between three and four years old, as well as their parents and the school.
"Right now, our concerns are with the family whose child contracted COVID-19," he said Tuesday. "Although we don't know who the child or parents are, we can only imagine the fear we would have if it were Miles."
The city mayor said it was a scary time for everyone and said such a case hit close to home.
"This shows that this virus is right around the corner," he said. "We need to remain as diligent as ever.
"Please be safe out there."
