PLATTSBURGH - City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read reflects on the recent violent protests as the nation continues to battle racism, and the latest on COVID-19 in his Sunday briefing.
"We've endured so much over these 80 days, and we've shown that our community can stand together and protect each other better than most. Yet, our nation remains divided, unable to treat every person with the dignity each of us deserves, with an inability to move past politics, and with few leaders willing or able to bridge the growing divide," Read's briefing said.
"We can't avert our eyes to tragedies elsewhere. I hope such violence upon Americans never comes here. But, COVID-19 shows tragedies know no boundaries. The injustice that killed George Floyd can happen anywhere. We must regroup in this 21st Century. We, the people, must unify around respect and human dignity."
COVID-19
With regards to COVID-19 and the region moving to Phase 2 of reopening, a number of new and customer-oriented professionals are now able to open under the specified protocols, Read said.
These include offices, essential and in-store retail (but not large malls), vehicles sales, leases, and rentals, retail rental, repair and cleaning, commercial building management, and hair salons and barbershops.
"The governor confirmed that on-premise restaurants and bars, large gatherings and event venues, gyms, fitness, and exercise classes, gaming facilities, sit-down movie theaters, and places of amusement, fairs, bowling alleys, childrens attractions and such will remain closed," Read said.
The public can consult: https://forward.ny.gov/phase-two-industries for more information, guidance, and protocols.
LATEST STATS
The Clinton County Health Department still reports 101 confirmed cases, and 4 known fatalities, Read said.
"We have seen only four positive cases since May 15 and none since May 22. That's great news, and a true testament that our social distancing and mask wearing is working," Read said.
"The North Country continues to produce best-in-state statistics of late in all benchmarking categories. The daily county and regional testing graph can be found from a link on our COVID-19 Update and information page.
"Meanwhile, the state of New York outside of New York City has 166,909 positives, while the entire state has 378,000 known positives, according to the Worldometer COVID-19 tracker.
"The tracker also reports that across the state, 29,885 people have died. There were 56 more deaths since yesterday, 7 of whom resided in nursing homes."
Read said the nation has exceeded 1.83 million positive cases and 106 thousand deaths. There have now been 6.25 million cases worldwide, with 375 thousand deaths. The US accounts for about 30 percent of those, and the worst three nations, with 10 percent of the world's population have about 40 percent of the world's deaths.
"Brazil has surpassed half a million cases, is the next worst hotspot beyond the U.S., and may join the U.S. in June as the only other nation with a million cases. Brazil has overtaken the U.S. and Russia in new cases and daily deaths. These three nations were each notoriously slow or resisted national policies to manage the virus," Read said.
OPTIMISIM
"There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic in Plattsburgh, from moving from the worst third among counties for positive cases in April, to one of best counties and region, across all benchmarking scores," he said.
"We are also able to now open our Phase 2 businesses first. But we know we must be willing to reintroduce safety measures if infections again increase.
"Everything we have done since our first social distancing on March 12 to Plattsburgh's first-in-the-nation mask-wearing beginning April 2 has demonstrated we can manage this virus rather than have it manage us.
"So remember, we protect the vulnerable among us by doing our part. And, please know your diligence and resilience is making a difference. I will do everything I can to encourage you to do everything you can."
The mayor asks people to please continue to practice extreme social distancing, and "please do your part in taking care of yourselves, your family and loved ones, and the most vulnerable in our community."
More COVID-19 resources and a video can be found at: http://www.cityofplattsburgh.com/613/COVID-19-Information-and-Updates.
