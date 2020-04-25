PLATTSBURGH - City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read issued a comprehensive briefing and view today of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is impacting the city and the region.
Here are the mayor's thoughts based on state and local reports.
TESTING
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is opening up diagnostic testing to healthcare workers, first responders, and the wide variety of essential services providers.
He will work to employ the 5,000 independent pharmacists as walk-in and drive-through facilities for these diagnostic tests and create a ready network as even broader testing is rolled out.
The governor has a pledge that the federal government will ensure manufacturers will provide the necessary test kits. He noted that what we have accomplished in New York is to flatten the curve, reduced serious infections and hospitalization by 100,000, and saved lives.
I'm grateful Essex County is allowing anybody with symptoms or with a doctor's order to get tested, and they are distributing masks broadly to all who need them and to some essential workers.
I see that Clinton County may begin distributing masks more broadly too. That's great progress. Thank you, Clinton County.
The Clinton County Health Department reports 60 positive tests, a testing rate of 7.1 people per thousand population, and 4 known fatalities. There are an additional 42 suspect (untested) cases, of which 38 have recovered.
As painful as every death is, I'm grateful that our fatality rate per thousand is just 1/22nd that of the rest of the state. I hope that means our dramatically lower fatality rate translates into a proportionately local infection rate that is also 1/22nd of that state average of 13.9 percent as well.
If that math works, our infections are down precisely because of all the work you are doing. Please don't stop.
Compared to our nearest New York city, Warren County and Glens Falls has 122 positives, a testing rate of 15.9 people per thousand of population, and 5 known fatalities of residents. We have half their positive cases so far, but they have twice our testing rate.
The State of New York outside of New York City has 121,117 positives, a testing rate of 35.1 people per thousand of population.
Across the state, 21,291 people have died, according to the Worldometer's COVID-19 tracker. That is 437 more since yesterday.
Nursing homes have experienced 19 more deaths since yesterday. The State of New York has 277,445 known positive cases today, while the country had 927,007 known cases and 52,264 known deaths.
The nation's testing rate is 14.9 people per 1,000 of population, calculated from the Politico COVID19 testing tracker.
By Tuesday, the U.S. will (likely) have its one millionth positive case, and will hit the 60,000 mark that the President's briefing stated would be the total deaths our nation would face.
MORE ITEMS
I remain gravely concerned for our elderly and our extended care facilities. They are such a vulnerable population and they are serviced by those who come and go.
Each facility has been instructed to follow strict protocols to protect their residents and patients, and we are doing whatever we can to enforce these rules. As you know, we have already had some painful and tragic losses among our elderly, but we have been spared so far of even worse outcomes realized across the state and country.
We protect the vulnerable among us by doing our part. The most important thing we can do is have the resolve to maintain maximum social distancing and stay at home.
We must also put in an extensive system of testing and contact tracing until we are absolutely sure the disease is eradicated and there is little chance of a rebound infection.
And, please know your diligence and resilience is making a difference. I will do everything I can to encourage you to do everything you can.
Please continue to practice extreme social distancing, and please do your part in taking care of yourselves, your family and loved ones, and the most vulnerable in our community.
Please take care, and I will see you again tomorrow.
Please find COVID-19 resources and this video here:
http://www.cityofplattsburgh.com/613/COVID-19-Information-and-Updates
