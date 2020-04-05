PLATTSBURGH — Mayor Colin Read updated citizens on new COVID-19-related developments for the city in online video daily briefings over the weekend.
VENTILATORS
In response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order allowing the state to redistribute medical supplies like ventilators, Read commended Cuomo for his “New York State ingenuity in securing ventilators from a variety of sources across the state, the nation, and the world.”
“His logic is good; if you don't need it, lend your ventilator to New York City for the time being,” Read said. “After all, more ventilators will become available from manufacturers soon, and when other areas need ours, we will hopefully be finished with them by then. One could be a cynic and say ‘New York won't give them back’, but New York understands cooperation. Our state is demonstrating that every day.”
NUMBERS
Read added that Clinton County has had some success in limiting the spread of COVID-19 in our region, citing Burlington’s Chittenden County in Vermont as having eight times as many positive cases despite just twice the size of Clinton County.
“New York State is practicing these (social distancing) measures better than other states, and the City of Plattsburgh better than most everywhere in the State of New York,” Read said. “So far, our region has not marched up that exponential curve. What we are doing is working, as difficult as it may be. We are saving many lives.”
"As another example of our progress, when we started putting extreme measures in place in the city, Clinton County was already in the worst third of the counties in the state. As you know, we were well ahead of Essex and Franklin and even Chittenden Counties for the first while. Now, Clinton County has fallen right out of the top half of afflicted counties. Extreme social distancing in a city that is at the top third of population density is making the difference."
TESTING ISSUES
While some work has been done, Read wishes there was more testing going on overall.
“I believe (the County Health Department) is simply allocated too few tests to do what they know we must do,” Read said. “Tests must go beyond screening of suspected cases. We must also use them to see how widely COVID-19 has penetrated the broader population who do not yet have any symptoms at all.”
Studies now show, Read said, that people are not symptomatic with COVID-19 for almost a week, and 25 percent of people don't show any symptoms for two weeks after that as the disease runs its course, highlighting the need for increased testing to track the spread of the sickness.
“Imagine what we could have done with ubiquitous testing among our residents in addition to our drastic social distancing,” Read said.
PRECAUTIONS
In Sunday’s briefing, Read said that in addition to current precautions, he would be asking stores to adopt new “best practices,” including limiting the number of people in the store at a given time to five customers per 1,000 square feet, and are making aisles one-way so people won't have to pass each other along narrow lanes.
“I am also going to extend the nighttime curfew as a way to discourage people from meeting for nonessential reasons beyond members of their own household, and am renewing all the other provisions of my emergency order,” Read said.
He also asked citizens to wear masks any time that they leave their homes.
“We are not wearing masks or following curfews or staying home or closing our library, gym and Crete Center, or asking our city employees to work from home or avoiding playground equipment or maximizing social distancing to only save you; we are doing it to save the entire city and county,” Read said.
“I'm reassured that what we are doing is really helping to slow down the progression of this pandemic, and is buying us the time, hopefully long enough for treatments and vaccines to become available."
And for those who think that any of the slight progress that has been made means we should relax social distancing and cautionary practices, Read disagreed.
“We still need to do more,” Read said.
“My job is to protect you, and I will do everything I can to do that. I ask one thing of you, though: I plead with you to practice extreme social distancing, and please do your part in taking care of yourselves, your family and loved ones, and the most vulnerable in our community.”
