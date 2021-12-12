PLATTSBURGH — A mass COVID-19 vaccination site will be returning to Clinton County with aid from the state.
"This is what we've been working on and we are pleased and grateful to see this will be happening," Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said Sunday.
AT CCC
The site will be an expansion of the site the County Health Department has been running at Clinton Community College, and not the drive-thru site at Plattsburgh International Airport.
"We've been doing shots there (CCC) for awhile now, and this will be expanded," Henry said.
"We just needed more personnel to expand, and the state will be providing that as well as the shots."
In addition to supplying the gymnasium at CCC, the county will provide the utilities, some staffing and other materials needed.
"We're still talking with the state about this, but we are basically going to be doing everything with some help from the state this time," Henry said.
"This is a Clinton County site with state assistance."
A mass vaccination site was open at the airport from January to July, operated by the state utilizing National Guard troops.
The site administered more than 100,000 shots in a drive-thru fashion, serving residents throughout Upstate.
A similar site also operated in Potsdam at the same time.
GOVERNOR APPROVAL
Gov. Kathy Hochul recently confirmed that a new Plattsburgh site would be reopening.
“We have brand new ones in Allegany, Broome, Clinton, Cortland, Delaware, Erie, Fulton, Suffolk, and Yates," Hochul said.
"Again, this is in coordination with the local public Health Departments. This is not us telling them they have to have this. These are areas we can bring more resources and these are the places that we're doing it already.
"So these are bases, also we've identified places that had outreach. We know the vaccination rates are too low and they can continue to increase.”
Henry said he hopes the new mass vaccination site at CCC will be well used.
"We would like to see some evening and weekend hours available to make it easier for folks," he said.
The county has been urging the state for more help with vaccines as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the region.
Officials have also been stressing the need for people to get vaccinated in order to stem the increase in COVID cases, especially with the holiday season approaching.
Henry said if all goes well, the new mass vaccination site could open right after Christmas after details are sorted out.
First, second and booster shots will be available for those ages 5 and up Henry said. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are all expected to be available, and the clinic will be open to people from outside the county as well.
"We will do all we can," he said.
STRONG ADVOCACY
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said the site reopening in Plattsburgh is a relief to many people in the North Country who struggled to find appointments for vaccines.
"Getting vaccinated is the best defense against COVID-19, and now it will be easier for people to schedule appointments for the vaccine and booster shots," Jones said.
"I called on the governor in recent weeks to reopen this site, and my advocacy as well as the tireless efforts from our county leaders made this possible. Reopening the Plattsburgh vaccination site will help keep everyone safe as our region continues to face high infection rates, and I want to thank everyone who helped bring back this important resource to the North Country."
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said he was grateful for the additional state resources.
"Though a different model is being used, Plattsburgh continues to serve as a central location for distributing vaccines and booster shots to the North Country," Cashman said.
"I am appreciative of Assemblyman Jones who helped carry our message to Albany. With these additional resources we need members of community to continue to come forward to get vaccinated and boosted. We all need to roll up our sleeves and be part of the solution.”
Henry said the county will continue to ask for help in making COVID-19 testing more available as well.
"Now our laser-like focus will be on testing," he said.
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.