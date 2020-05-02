PLATTSBURGH — It can be tough for businesses to communicate with customers during the COVID-19 crisis, but Boire Benner Group says one answer is social media.
"People are nervous right now," Vice President Aaron Benner said.
"Some are afraid, some are dealing with loss. These uncertain times can be frustrating, but we have the ability to tell our story like no other time."
KEEPING A PRESENCE
The internet marketing service, which has its office on Bridge Street in the City of Plattsburgh, partnered with the North Country Chamber of Commerce to hold a webinar Tuesday afternoon titled, "Managing Your Social Media During a Crisis."
Benner, alongside Project Manager Libby Quéguiner, gave advice to area businesses looking to keep in touch with consumers during this unprecedented time.
While some businesses had gone silent, Benner advised against this, pushing local companies to keep their social media presence active with two to three posts per week.
"I think staying in front of the audience is beneficial," he said.
AN OPEN LETTER
Quéguiner said an updated website was crucial, calling it a "very powerful communication tool."
"During this crisis," she said, "people are going to be looking for information on any changes to your business: Are you open? What are your hours? What changes have you made to protect your employees and your customers?"
To help get the word out, she suggested adding a personal message, or open letter to the website's homepage in an easy-to-find and prominent location.
"(It should) have a tone of caring, while being empathetic that 'we're all in this together,'" Quéguiner said.
Another suggestion was a short video featuring the same sort of message.
"People are craving that face-to-face interaction," the project manager said.
"It's a great way to engage your audience. Just be natural, be you. That's what people connect with."
VIRTUAL STORES
For companies looking to drive their online sales, Quéguiner said updating or developing a virtual store could be helpful.
"People are searching for ways to make commerce easier," she said, adding that, for some businesses, those webstores should allow options for no-contact pickup and/or deliveries.
Another tip was clear communication, like order statuses, and options to pay ahead, limiting person-to-person contact.
Quéguiner pointed to a recently launched webstore at Rulf's Orchard in Peru, which early into the pandemic and while the online store was being developed, had started as a Google form.
"Continuing to offer goods and services during this time can be really comforting to people, so, making those shifts has been really good," she said.
"I think everybody is searching for a sense of normalcy."
THE RIGHT PLATFORM
Benner listed various social media platforms from Facebook to Instagram to Pinterest to YouTube, noting that each had their own demographic of users.
While a company should recognize and capitalize on their brand, Benner said it was important to know who the brand's audience was in order to expend resources in the right direction.
"Everyone has a limited number of resources," he said.
"Really doubling down on the resources that you have and allocating those resources in the best manner, that's what is critical as we move forward."
ALL ABOUT COVID-19?
While the novel coronavirus was at the forefront of most people's lives, Benner thought it OK for companies to stray away, while being mindful.
"Anything that's not (COVID-19) — I look forward to," he said from a personal standpoint.
"Not to ignore it, but really being true to what your message and voice is, I think it's a great time to do that."
