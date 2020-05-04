PLATTSBURGH — Some organizers continue to plan for annual City of Plattsburgh street drives this fair-weather season, but are pledging safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis, of the Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club, said volunteers of that organization would wear facemasks, gloves and maintain proper social distance, per federal Centers for Disease and Control Prevention guidelines.
"We've been doing this for many, many years and I can't remember a single time I've ever touched someone in the process," Davis said.
"It's not as if it's a physical interaction; it's people putting their change or cash into a bucket."
STREET DRIVES
Year after year, city-owned safety cones allow volunteers to stand at some street corners with buckets to collect funds from cars passing by.
Also known as "street solicitations," the drives take place on Saturdays between May and September from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are a fundraising mechanisms used by several local groups and organizations.
Per city rules, the drives are allowed at the four-way corner of U.S. Avenue, Peru Street, South Platt Street and South Peru Street, the corner of Beekman Street and Cornelia Street, as well as the three-way stop at Margaret Street, Sailly Avenue and Boynton Avenue.
Only two were allowed per month, and, as of Monday, the City of Plattsburgh website alerted: "There are no more dates available for 2020."
SAFETY FIRST
Though the Plattsburgh City Common Council had OK'd resolutions to cancel its Fourth of July parade and fireworks, and keep the city's beach and marina closed until further notice, it had said outside organizations were permitted to continue their own events.
Mayor Colin Read was clear to say, the city would not be cancelling events of outside organizations.
"If some group wants to use one of our facilities and they can figure out a way to do it in a safe manner, like a street drive," he said at last Thursday's weekly press conference, "it's not up to us to decide those things for them."
KIDS FOR CAMP
The Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club, a volunteer group for regional children and families, will be out holding buckets and accepting donations on Saturday, May 30.
Davis said 100 percent of the proceeds go towards the club's Military Kids For Camp Program, which pays to send some 20 to 25 kids of area military families to summer camp for two weeks.
"This is our sole fundraiser for the program," she said, adding that the ongoing pandemic had presented concerns.
"It's a really important program. We want to make sure that we are honoring our commitment to it."
MORE WAYS TO DONATE
Though the club was taking precautions, club members would be offering more ways to donate this year for anyone feeling uneasy.
A link was soon to be featured on the clubs Facebook page, leading to an events page where donations would be accepted, or, Davis added, the community could check there for details on mailing checks.
The Facebook page can be found online at: https://www.facebook.com/pg/Plattsburgh-Noon-Kiwanis-Club-100780376629237/about/?ref=page_internal.
'DIRTY MONEY'
But, for community members looking to donate via the annual street drive, Davis said they could rest assured with the precautions.
"For our members, it's more about the dirty money aspect," she said in reference to recent studies, which have shown potential for the novel coronavirus to live on surfaces, such as cash.
"When we're done collecting, we'll put all of the money into bags and store it somewhere for a day or two," she said. "That is protection for us."
MORE TO COME
Though some local groups, like the Plattsburgh High School girls hockey team have canceled their drives, several other area organizations announced plans to continue them, including the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1466 on the Spellman Road, the Elmore SPCA, the Clinton County Historical Association and the North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association.
All said precautions would be taken in light of the pandemic, some referencing masks, gloves and poles to hold buckets out to drivers.
"In addition," Jacqueline Madison, president of the Underground Railroad Association said, "we will provide them with personal hand sanitizers and will spray their clothing and shoes with disinfectant before they get into their cars. Food and drink will be prohibited and wipes will be available, as well. The Association will abide by all the federal, state and local regulations."
Some have said, however, should regulations change, drives will be canceled accordingly.
