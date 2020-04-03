PLATTSBURGH — While the COVID-19 pandemic has affected some areas of service, Executive Director Robert Poulin wants to let North Country Center for Independence clients know that many services are still being offered.
In particular, the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance administrative staff are working limited office hours to ensure that payroll and enrollments for clients’ personal care assistants will continue to be processed.
Those assistants are now turning in timesheets in drop boxes outside the offices Poulin said.
“Many of us (within the center) have disabilities; that’s the nature of our organization, so we have many folks who are at higher risk from this virus and have to be careful,” Poulin said. “At the same time, we have a lot of critical programs that we need to keep going.”
No one from the center is making house visits anymore, Poulin said, but are still reaching out to check on clients.
Speaking Thursday afternoon, Poulin said that he hoped restrictions would be eased to allow a center employee to sign off on Medicaid recertifications for clients, but said that that had not been allowed as of yet.
In nursing, assisted living and adult homes, the center’s long term care ombudsman program is still trying to do as much as they can considering the circumstances, but aren’t able to advocate for their clients they normally would.
“This is an incredibly difficult area, because people are isolated (in the long term care facilities),” Poulin said. “Family members are really worried about the folks who are inside there.”
While the ombudsmen are no longer allowed inside the long-term care facilities, they are actively meeting with folks on Skype and other programs, as well as by phone, according to Poulin.
“They are continuing to do investigations, but overall the facilities have been cooperative,” Poulin said. “It’s a really tough situation.”
And the center’s services that could normally help individuals move out of long-term care facilities into a personal residence with a support system are “basically frozen” at this time.
“We’re able to keep communicating, and to plan for the future, but it’s harder at the moment to get everyone all the services they need,” Poulin said. “The big thing for us is looking ahead, at potential issues that we’re going to see, particularly in the nursing homes. How that’s going to shake out, I don’t know.”
Regardless, Poulin encouraged clients with any questions to call in to the center's office, at 518-563-9058, so a staff member can assist.
“If you need to talk to someone, even just to talk and vent, we have a peer counselor you can talk to,” Poulin said. “Give us a call, we can help you figure out how to do a lot of different things.”
The Center for Independence serves people with disabilities, families, and the community on issues related to physical and mental disabilities and is led and staffed mostly by people with disabilities.
A full list of the center’s services and updates on how it is handling the COVID-19 crisis can be found at the center’s website, www.ncci-online.com.
