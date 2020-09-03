ELIZABETHTOWN – When his companion of 31 years fell and broke her hip and lower right leg, Rich Calma wanted her to get the best care possible.
But the West Chazy man says that isn’t what Debbie Johnson, 68, received at the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Elizabethtown in November 2019.
“It’s rundown; it’s filthy; it stank of urine, human urine,” Calma, 67, told the Press-Republican. “I walked in just after she got there. Debbie was still in the hallway on the gurney. All over the hallways there were patients in wheelchairs.”
CENTER RESPONDS
Centers for Health Care spokesperson Jeffrey Jacomowitz said problems like those have been corrected in the nine months since Johnson was there. Centers for Health Care of New York City owns Essex Center.
Essex Center is now the epicenter of a cluster outbreak of COVID-19, with 88 cases so far: 46 nursing home residents, 30 nursing home employees and 12 contacts of staff, according to the Essex County Health Department's Wednesday update. Seven residents have died.
Three of the residents are hospitalized, while the others are in a special COVID-19 ward at Essex Center. Employees who have not recovered are in isolation at home.
'SHE WAS SCREAMING'
After treatment at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, UVM transferred Johnson to Essex Center for rehabilitation as she recovered from her injuries.
“They got her in a bed,” Calma said. “Two or three minutes later they realized the bed didn’t have linens on it. They rolled her from side to side to get the linens on; she was screaming (in pain). And the bed was in the room opposite the way it should be.”
He said when a staffer tried to raise Johnson’s head, her feet went up and her head down because she was in the bed the wrong way.
MED ISSUES
Johnson has prescriptions for pain medications, Calma said, due to previous medical conditions, but they didn’t have her meds ready.
“They weren’t ready for her arrival,” Calma said.
“I thought they would use a local pharmacy for someone who needed immediate meds, but that wasn’t the case. Her meds had been ordered. They slapped a Fentanyl patch on her.”
Next, a man in civilian clothes entered the room, Calma said.
“A young guy walks in wearing a flannel shirt and jeans. I said, ‘who are you?’ He said, ‘I’m a nurse.’ He had some reason he didn’t have his badge on.”
OMSBUDSMAN CONTACTED
Calma said his top priority became getting Johnson to a different rehabilitation facility.
“I had to use the bathroom; it was disgusting,” he said. “I got the ombudsman, Amy Gehrig, who is fabulous, and we worked to get her (Johnson) out of there. Eventually they got her out.”
Amy Gehrig, the New York State long-term care ombudsman coordinator for Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties can be reached at 518-562-1732 or by email at amy@ncci-online.com. Local ombudsmen advocate for long-term nursing home residents and are trained to investigate and resolve problems.
Johnson was transferred to Plattsburgh Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and has since been discharged home.
“She’s still recovering,” Calma said. “Plattsburgh Rehab was beautiful. The rehab room had all kinds of equipment. She was treated very well.”
'CHALLENGING NEEDS'
Jacomowitz said the staff gave Johnson their full attention and care while she was there.
“Former Essex Center resident Deborah Johnson was at the facility from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21, 2019, prior to being discharged to a different long-term care facility in Plattsburgh,” he said. “Upon her arrival after suffering a broken hip from a fall, Ms. Johnson demanded a private room. Essex Center can only offer semi-private rooms.
“Also upon arrival, six staff personnel needed to attend to her needs to make sure she was comfortable. Her bed happened to be reversed, but was quickly remedied by it being turned around, an inconvenience that lasted no more than 10 minutes. All staff personnel, clinical and non-clinical, answered to her challenging needs.”
According to the State Department of Health, individuals who have a complaint or concern about a nursing home should contact New York State Centralized Complaint Intake directly at 1-888-201-4563.
