MALONE — The Malone Village Police Department has three officers in isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One officer was notified during contact tracing about a risk of potential exposure.
The officer is being tested but has not been at work since the morning of March 19 on planned leave, according to a news release from the department.
It is believed the officer may have contracted the virus from a family member who was working out of county for the last six months, the release said.
As an extra precautionary step, two other officers have been placed in quarantine due to working directly with the officer who might have been exposed.
According to Franklin County Health Department officials, there were two positive cases in the county as of Friday morning.
A total of 28 people were in isolation or quarantine in the county.
The Malone Village Police Department has taken all preventative measures regarding sanitizing police cars, the police station and limited access to the station since the beginning of March, the release said.
"We will continue to work closely with the Franklin County Health Department on monitoring all officers as they report for duty."
Police Chief Christopher J. Premo added that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be hard on small departments such as the Village Police Department, which has a total of 13 members.
"We had to fill six overtime shifts for this weekend just for basic coverage," he said.
"All officers have been told if they feel sick to stay home. We will be taking everyone's temperature when they show up for work as well."
Franklin County Public Health Director Kathleen Strack said in a news release that people at non-essential gatherings at approved businesses such as restaurants and convenience stores should practice social distancing, and that they honor the six-foot distance between people.
The department is also recommending that one family member go to the stores and restaurants to pick up necessary items.
