MALONE — A registered sex offender is accused of brandishing a knife at a group of kids days after violating the Sex Offender Registration Act, police say.
On Sunday, Malone Village Police charged Kevin R. Meade, 31, of Malone with failing to register as a sex offender, a felony, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.
Police said in a news release that "he had to be subdued with an electronic control device."
Meade was arraigned in Malone Town Court before Justice Charles Robert, who sent him to Franklin County Jail on $250 cash bail.
He was bailed out Monday, the release said.
OFFERED TO SELL DRUGS
The next day, Village Police responded to a reported altercation at the Flanders Elementary School playground on East Main Street.
Further investigation revealed that Meade had approached a group of kids playing basketball and offered to sell them drugs, the release said.
"At that point, an altercation ensued with Meade and a 15-year-old individual," the release said.
"After the first altercation, Meade approached the group of kids again and brandished a knife."
Village Police took Meade into custody and he was taken to University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone for injuries sustained during the altercation, the release said.
MULTIPLE CHARGES
On Thursday, Village Police charged Meade with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony; three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor; third-degree criminal tampering, a misdemeanor; two counts of disorderly conduct, a violation; and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, the release said.
He was arraigned in Town Court before Justice Robert and released.
According to the state Sex Offender Registry, Meade was convicted of third-degree rape, a felony, in August 2009 and sentenced to two years in prison.
The victim was a 14-year-old girl he knew, the registry indicates. Meade is listed as a level 3 sex offender.
— Staff Writer Cara Chapman contributed to this report.
