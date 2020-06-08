PLATTSBURGH — Greg Nephew says indoor shopping centers statewide should be cleared for business under Phase Two of New York Forward.
The owner of Lake City Hobbies, a retail hobby shop within Champlain Centre, called Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's decision to exclude them "last minute."
"At no prior time leading to this announcement (on May, 28) was any mention of malls being treated separately from any other retail establishments made under the reopening guidelines," he said.
"This lack of communication has left me feeling blindsided and extremely frustrated with how I will be able to continue to operate a business that I have sacrificed countless hours and dollars to build."
RETAIL OK'D
To qualify for the phases of the state's reopening plan, regions were to meet various metrics related to COVID-19 testing practices, number of cases and so on.
The North Country was one of the first to be cleared a few weeks ago, successfully entering Phase One and then later Phase Two. It was expected to soon enter Phase Three.
The second phase was advertised as the clearance of hair salons and barbershops, car dealerships, as well as other retail stores and services.
It was expected that all mall tenants, not just those with outdoor entrances, would re-open for business.
MALLS EXCLUDED
Cuomo had announced otherwise, though, the day before the North Country was to enter the second New York Forward phase.
His decision mandated the continued closures of indoor shopping centers and other industries like casinos, movie theaters and gyms. Strip malls and other retailers with separate store entrances were permitted for opening.
Pyramid Management Group, which oversees Champlain Centre and other malls in New York State, said time and money had been spent to prep its centers for a reopening.
"What's more, our retailers and their employees were anticipating the scheduled Phase Two reopening on Friday as a way to get back to work and begin supporting their families and our local economies," the group says in a statement.
"Reopening is key to the survival of these retailers, many of which are locally owned and are now in grave danger of never being able to open their doors."
'RUG WAS PULLED'
Teddy Chan, who operates China Cafe at the mall's food court, said his business was one that had readied for the Phase Two opening.
"The rug was pulled out from underneath," Chan said. "Funds were wasted on supplies — I operate in food service and my raw materials have limited shelf life. Funds were wasted on payroll.
"Ultimately the authorities wasted the most precious commodity of all — time."
And while Nephew's hobby shop withstood a short closure, he said a more normal operation was now "necessary to maintain a viable business."
"This has been exacerbated even more with the expenses incurred to provide a safe environment for our customers, as well as bringing in new inventory for an expected reopen date that changed hours before it was to be implemented," the store owner said.
"I cannot stress enough the seriousness of my and many other local businesses in the mall need to reopen under the Phase Two guidelines."
SAFETY MEASURES
Both mall tenants noted the Town of Plattsburgh-based shopping center's wide walkways and implemented safety measures.
"I see (Pyramid Management Group) have provided labels for traffic lanes to facilitate smooth flow," Chan said.
"I have seen the posted signs as reminders to practice positive health, as well as general health guidelines upon entrance to the mall, the numerous hand sanitizing stations sprinkled throughout the property and the maintenance and custodial teams have done a phenomenal job of making sure Champlain Centre is in tip-top shape as the Phase Two date approached."
Pyramid Management Group said its safety protocols had met or exceeded health guidelines at the local, state and national levels.
HOPES STATE RECONSIDERS
"We hope the State will re-consider its surprising decision over the coming days and urge it to allow enclosed shopping centers to open alongside other retailers in Phase Two," the group's statement says.
"Thousands of jobs, businesses, livelihoods and regional economies are depending on it. We are ready to open with the health and well-being of our guests, retailers and their employees a top priority."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.