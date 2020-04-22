PLATTSBURGH — The state did not know if New Yorkers would adhere to COVID-19-related restrictions, including social distancing, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
"But because New Yorkers complied, we are in a better place which allows us to start talking about the reopening ... definitely earlier than we would have otherwise,” she told those tuned in to a tele-town hall hosted by the North Country Chamber of Commerce Wednesday.
EVOLVING PROCESS
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this week that the state would reopen on a regional basis.
He has asked Hochul, who resides in western New York, to be involved in the upstate recovery process.
"I guarantee that no one wanted to close the economy and society down and no one is more anxious to reopen than Gov. Cuomo and myself," she said.
Hochul will chart a reopening strategy that will include input from chambers of commerce and small businesses on what they think the "new world" will look like for them, such as how social distancing can continue and whether portions of the workforce can continue to work from home if they have already been doing so.
She hopes to focus on industries where social distancing is easier, such as outdoor construction, adding that a staggered reopening will help prevent overwhelming the health care system.
The state will be divided by Regional Economic Development Council delineations, since those are the county boundaries it is accustomed to working with, Hochul said.
“It’s really an evolving process and it’d be really premature for me to say we knew dates or which businesses were going to reopen first.
It’s complicated. We’ve never been through this before so I think it’s fair to say we’re still trying to figure out the answers.”
TESTING
The greatest fear is that reopening, even just slightly too early, could trigger a cluster or hot spot of cases, Hochul said.
The state is constantly monitoring the numbers, and will be able to unveil a strategy for reopening some businesses as long as there are no increases in their communities.
"We just don’t have the answers on dates yet. We’re going to be still driven by the data which is the number of cases," Hochul said.
That will rely on expansion of testing, which Cuomo met with President Donald Trump about Tuesday, she added.
ANTIBODY TESTING
The spread of COVID-19 has not been rampant in the North Country and the state is monitoring hospital numbers and testing results, Hochul said.
“But again, a lot of people have not been tested. That’s just the reality — we have such shortages of supplies.”
The state's antibody testing survey — which included sampling at the Plattsburgh Market 32 earlier this week — is very random and is meant to determine the percentage of the population that has already contracted the virus.
Those who had the virus and developed immunity, including those who did not realize they had it, will be able to go back to work sooner, Hochul said.
Per current information, those people will not be able to spread the virus to someone else, but that could change.
“The World Health Organization or other studies could come out tomorrow and say, ‘Oh, that’s not the case anymore, it’s been proven that you can get it twice,'" Hochul said.
Though the state is looking to ramp up testing, it will not hold back reopening to wait for all residents to get tested.
“That’s impossible — we have 19 million New Yorkers and that just won’t happen," Hochul said.
UNEMPLOYMENT OVERWHELMED
Hochul spoke to how the state Department of Labor has been overwhelmed by unemployment claims, with calls going from an average of 50,000 each week to 10 million over the course of one week.
The state has increased the number of people answering calls from 300 to 3,100 by training and re-deploying other state workers, and has re-configured its website.
Additionally, the process of applying for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program has been consolidated so people do not have to first be denied by the state Department of Labor, Hochul said.
And fortunately, Congress plans to pass legislation to further fund the Paycheck Protection Program, she added.
STATE AID NEEDED
New York State agreed with federal action to send people stimulus checks, fund hospitals and provide aid for small businesses.
But in the relief bill currently being finalized by Congress, “what we don’t have is money for states, therefore we don’t have money to help out localities," Hochul said.
She said that, over the course of 53 days, New York has spent $2.8 billion to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.
That hit is in addition to a loss of $10 to 15 billion in revenue.
The state needs to figure out how to recover from that, Hochul continued; raising taxes is a last resort and there is concern over the impact on social safety net and economic development programs.
“That’s a bad place for us to be in as a state and for localities that are going to be looking to the state for help.
So (we’re) happy about the small business part, but the governor is still pushing hard that there be yet another stimulus bill that would finally address states like New York that have been hit so hard by this.”
STAND TOGETHER
This is a moment for Americans to stand together, just like those who lived through the Great Depression and World War II for years, Hochul said.
"We’ve been sacrificing and doing this for 53 days. It seems like an eternity but this could go on longer."
Hochul said she did not want to sugarcoat the situation.
"We want to make this end as soon as possible and it’s all in the hands of our businesses and residents,” she said.
"This is a collective, shared experience that we will talk about for the rest of our lives. I want to thank everyone for rising to the occasion; standing together; listening to our advice which is based on data, facts and science; and making sure we make the right decisions.”
