Loreman's owner stresses importance of federal support

KEESEVILLE — Federal aid offered to small businesses impacted by COVID-19 was important for Loreman’s Embroidery, Engraving and Screenprinting.
“Without the federal support, PPP and the other things, I don’t know where Loreman’s would be standing right now in the month of September,” owner Thom Loreman said.
FOCUS ON RECOVERY
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) toured the family-owned business’ Keeseville location Wednesday prior to being presented with a Guardian of Small Business Award from the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB).
She said she chose to receive the award at Loreman’s in order to highlight businesses that have successfully applied for federal relief, such as through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program as well as the importance of relief for small businesses.
“Particularly Loreman’s, you’re talking about a three-generation business that’s been around for 41 years. Long-time employees," Stefanik said.
“So that federal response and the timeliness was critical and it’s important to our small communities as we focus on the economic recovery.”
VOLUME OF WORK
During the tour with Stefanik, Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury), North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas and NFIB New York State Director Greg Biryla, Loreman showcased screenprinting and engraving equipment and discussed how his business added masks to its repertoire due to the pandemic.
“Everyone wants to have choices,” he said.
Loreman recounted how, when Gov. Andrew Cuomo mandated the shutdown of “nonessential” businesses in March, he applied for essential status.
“I ran this with me and another family member for three weeks, best as I could just to try to keep what we were doing going.”
Loreman said, at this point, he has the same number of employees as he did last year, but the volume of work is different.
“We were always five, five-and-a-half days everyone was working. Now we’re three to four days a week.”
Some of those employees are supplementing their days worked with one day of unemployment.
“You don’t really want to pull them off it, to get back on it,” Loreman said. “I don’t know what the protocol is going to be.”
BIGGEST ASSET
Stefanik supports legislation that would forgive all PPP loans under $150,000, which she hopes will be included in the next round of COVID-19 relief legislation. Loreman said that’s the level his loan fell into.
Asked what he would want to see come out of Albany and Washington in order for his business to return to normal levels, Loreman first chided, “Cure the virus.”
He continued on a serious note, saying he would like to see another round of PPP if that was feasible.
“The other thought process … maybe find a way to substantiate those people who can’t work a full five days, because they’re not going to go find another job to go work.”
Loreman felt the additional $600 in federal weekly unemployment benefits was excessive, but said the $300 being instituted by an executive memoranda signed by President Trump would be better than some people’s current benefits.
New York was still in the process of getting approved to distribute those funds Thursday.
Loreman’s can be flexible with employees, such as giving someone a different shift, but not every other business is going to be able to provide that, Loreman said.
“That’s the hard part … to eliminate any employee stress I can because they’re my biggest asset."
MAIN STREET
Before presenting Stefanik with the award, Biryla said that, over the past months, small businesses had been challenged in ways that they never had been before.
“Recovery in this state and this country is going to happen on Main Street. It’s going to happen through businesses like this (Loreman’s) because they are natural problem-solvers. They are going to find the way forward.”
That will require help out of both Albany and Washington, Biryla continued, necessitating small business “champions” like Stefanik.
He said that, over her time in Congress, Stefanik has a 91 percent record of voting in the interests of small businesses.
“It is exactly the type of representation in Washington that small businesses like this need today, tomorrow and next year."
