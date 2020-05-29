PLATTSBURGH - North Country officials were disappointed to hear that Phase 2 of New York Forward would not be ignited Friday.
"It's very disappointing. It's beyond disappointing," Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said Thursday night.
"It is going to be such a blow to businesses and employees."
The North Country was one of the first regions in the state to be allowed to start Phase 1 of reopening two weeks ago. The region was rewarded with the green light for having met the required metrics established by the state.
Largely, the number of coronavirus cases and those hospitalized were low enough for the region to qualify.
Non-essential businesses have been closed for the most part since the governor ordered a shutdown of the state in mid-March.
"All of our metrics are where they should be, and we have some of the lowest numbers in the state in a good way," Henry said.
"Now, they change the rules. It is very unclear where this is going."
Henry said he understands the state needs to consider health and safety as a top priority, but the goalposts have clearly been moved.
"It seems like it is not clear to anyone, other than a few people in Albany, what's going on," he said.
"The whole thing seems disorganized."
Henry said it would be a risk for the region to ignore the state's marching orders and allow reopening to occur.
"We don't want to give people advice that is going to put their businesses at risk," he said.
"Many businesses are already at risk and they don't need anymore."
