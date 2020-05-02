PLATTSBURGH - Local leaders say as difficult as it is, the state decision to close schools for the rest of the academic year is the right choice.
"I believe that this decision is prudent and appropriate, and I suspect that you will find that sentiment prevalent amongst school leaders, educators, and parents," Plattsburgh City School District Superintendent Jay Lebrun said.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday in his daily news conference that schools would remain closed as the state continues to battle the coronavirus.
Schools were closed statewide in mid-March as the virus spread drastically in the state, especially downstate in the New York City area.
Teachers have been providing education remotely via teleconferences and work packets.
STEEP CHALLENGE
Lebrun said reopening schools now while the coronavirus is still a threat, would have been a significant challenge.
"Even a brief consideration of the logistics of operating schools under current distancing and non-congregating requirements yields the conclusion that holding school under these conditions is not feasible," he said.
"Factors such as student movement through hallways, meal consumption, class sizes, entry/exit from the buildings, transportation, fire drills/response, access to nursing services, etc. simply can’t be reconciled with the current restrictions."
Saranac Central School District Superintendent Javier Perez said his district had been prepping for a return to school, but didn't have all the answers.
"The idea of being able to social distance within the confines of a school building and on buses seems like an impossible process to accomplish," he said.
"We were really struggling with areas like buses, hallways, cafeterias and others on how we were going to make sure the required social distancing would occur."
Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey said in a statement that CVES will continue to provide remote learning and meals for students as well as support child care for essential workers.
"CVES understands that this closure means the cancellation or delay of important milestones for all students, especially for our program completers and graduating seniors at CVES.
At this time, our end-of-the-year celebrations of our CVES students’ accomplishments are still in the planning phase, given the continued closure, and more information will be forthcoming.
As difficult a decision as this was for all of us, the safety of our communities requires us to take this extraordinary precaution to ensure the health for all of us across New York State, and indeed, the entire country."
THE RIGHT CHOICE
AuSable Valley Central School District Superintendent of Schools Paul Savage II said he believed this was the "absolute right decision."
"As you can imagine, it’s extremely challenging to social distance in a school facility with a large population of students, faculty and staff and we certainly wouldn't want to add to the spread of health issues associated with COVID as we are trying to tackle this major crisis as a state and country.
The curve is flattening and that is why it’s important to stay the course as it relates to educational systems. It just makes the most sense."
Savage added that AVCS feels awful for students and their families, in particular seniors who will graduate in June, but safety is paramount.
"We will continue to be here for all of our students throughout this process and will do our very best to provide them with any support that is needed now or in the future."
Perez echoed Savage's remarks, adding that, while the governor's decision was a difficult one, he agreed with it completely.
"It truly saddens me for our school community," he said.
"Educators entered this business because of their love for students and the daily impact they can have on them. Here at Saranac we truly miss our students every day and look forward to the day we can have them back in our buildings. We also understand that these steps are taken to save lives and we are committed to doing our part in the fight against this virus."
Northern Adirondack Central School District Superintendent of Schools James Knight Jr. agreed with the decision, also noting that he felt terrible for seniors.
"I am positive that we will provide a special event for them and their families, which they greatly deserve, however we know we must develop a plan that is safe for everyone," he said.
"We will also continue to provide a meaningful education to our students using the resources we have available, while continuing to provide meals to those who request them, and help secure child care for essential workers who request our assistance."
COLLEGE PRESIDENT ON BOARD
Cuomo's recent directive applied to colleges across the state, as well, but SUNY Plattsburgh and Clinton Community College had already decided to continue distance learning through the end of the semester.
CCC President Ray DiPasquale said his college was two weeks away from the end of its semester.
"We will be finishing the semester remotely and will be offering all summer courses remotely as we did for the spring semester after the break," he said Friday.
"Commencement is postponed and all summer campus activities are canceled."
DiPasquale, a member of Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry's recently announced team to guide the county through the region's economic reopening, was thankful for the the state decision.
"Our governor continues to provide strong leadership and guidance as we navigate through these difficult times," he said.
"The continuation of school closings is the safest and smartest decision at this juncture. As we look for the fall opening much will need to be planned for safety protocols."
MUNICIPAL OFFICIALS AGREE
Talk of reopening schools has been tied into how it may be necessary in order to reopen the economy, but local municipal officials said the decision to keep schools closed seems proper.
"The decision to keep schools closed was the right one," Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
Cashman said a "resounding number" of parents, teachers, administrators and public health officials have been calling for schools to remain closed for the academic year.
"Our local school districts are to be commended for their herculean efforts to provide distance learning to mobilizing food programs," he said.
Legislator Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said local officials have to work within the rubrics outlined by the governor.
"We understand this will mostly likely be difficult for students, parents and teachers, but we have to be cognizant of the public health issue," Henry said.
"This is all part of the balance we have to consider."
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said many in the area had already been talking about schools staying closed for the rest of the school year.
"Based on that reality I think it is a wise decision," Read said.
STATE OFFICIALS RESPOND
State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury), herself a former teacher, said that, as much as she had hoped schools would be able to reopen, she understood the governor's decision and that it was important to make that decision now.
"There are so many logistics involved, myriad challenges to comply with the federal social distancing guidelines," she said.
She commended teachers and administrators for doing a great job moving online.
"Knowing that this is the way it will be for the remainder of the school year, our educators can continue to invest their time and energy in that direction."
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) said keeping schools closed was the right decision; he has heard similar sentiments from many that have reached out to his office, including superintendents, teachers and parents.
"We have to make sure and ensure that our children are going to be in a safe environment and that their teachers are going to be able to teach in a safe environment," he said."
People needed clarity, Jones said.
"Right now, I don’t think they could get everything together to ensure that we could abide by those guidelines so it was the appropriate decision."
Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said he recognized the disappointment many students, in particular graduating seniors, may have with the announcement.
But he could understand the concerns and challenges that come with maintaining adequate social distancing in a school environment.
"The governor is certainly trying to balance the need to restart the economy with public safety," Stec said.
"Keeping the schools closed for the remaining academic year may well be the prudent thing to do in slowing the spread. With this decision made, we must next look towards continuing the regional reopening of our businesses knowing that the schools will stay closed and that there will be a need to plan accordingly."
NEXT FALL
Lebrun said the focus can now be on the future.
"In anticipation of possible closures next school year, the State Education Department may be well-served exploring flexibility for school districts with regards to the 180-day attendance rules, rotating students so as to minimize density, and other such novel approaches," he said.
"While no one will suggest that remote learning is as meaningful or effective as traditional in-person instruction, the systems which schools have developed are working, and we’ll continue to work to maximize education outcomes through this extended closure."
