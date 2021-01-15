PLATTSBURGH — The state Department of Health-run drive-through vaccination site at 213 Connecticut Rd. in Plattsburgh is accepting appointments for next week, the Clinton County Health Department announced.
Residents can register for an appointment by visiting https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ and clicking on “Am I Eligible?” From there, they can scroll down and click on "Get Started" which brings them to a form to fill out their information.
Residents can also call 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829) for assistance with registration.
"Please note, many residents are attempting to make appointments at the same time and both systems may be overloaded," the health department said.
"It may take several attempts before getting through; please be patient."
At noon, the state's website indicated that appointments were still available at 213 Connecticut Rd.
