Local teen 'not throwing away her shot'

PLATTSBURGH — For 16-year-old Eveyanna Grimshaw and her family, spring break this week is not just about spending time together going on nature walks and hikes.
They also hope to get the Plattsburgh High School sophomore an appointment for her first COVID-19 vaccination.
“Evey was a big Hamilton fan for a while, then got kind of tired of it,” her stepmom, Juliette Lynch, said.
“But that song is perfect — she’s ‘not throwing away her shot.’"
16 OR OLDER ELIGIBLE
Beginning today, all New Yorkers age 16 or older may register for and receive COVID-19 vaccines. The announcement came at the end of March, about a month ahead of the Biden administration's May 1 deadline for states to open up eligibility to all those authorized to receive the jabs.
Emergency use authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration currently allow the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to those as young as 16, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to be given to those who are 18 or older.
Grimshaw recalled being excited when she heard the news that she and others her age would become eligible.
“It will allow us to get back in school — which is something that I really, really want to happen — and also a lot more things can be open to us public-wise.”
GIRLFRIEND IN CANADA
Grimshaw hopes that includes the U.S.-Canada border as her girlfriend, Lèanne, lives outside Montreal.
The pair first connected through Amino, which Grimshaw described as a socializing app where you can meet people who share your interests.
Lynch noted initial concerns she and Grimshaw’s dad, Charlie, had, but said those were quelled by a video chat with Lèanne’s parents.
The two families subsequently met up in Canada in January 2020, a visit that would be the first and last time the two teens met in-person.
“It was a nice visit and then, suddenly, the border closed,” Lynch said.
Over the last year, Lèanne and Grimshaw have sent each other letters and care packages, and called each other in the mornings.
The two have discussed the vaccine, though Lèanne is a bit hesitant.
“She has a phobia of needles and I’ve been like basically cheering her on, saying, 'It’s okay, it’s not that bad, I promise you,'" Grimshaw said.
SCHOOL SHIFT
Lynch said the initial period of distance learning at the start of the pandemic last spring was a challenge for Grimshaw.
She has an IEP, or individualized education program, and was impacted by both the abrupt transition and not getting the same supports she was used to.
“I’m not someone who really does well doing online things and I actually need the teacher in front of me and, like, next to me helping me with things,” Grimshaw said.
“So it made my grades go down a lot. It made things really stressful for me in the school.”
When PHS resumed school in the fall, Grimshaw found the hybrid modality much easier, and felt some normalcy being able to participate in cross country, albeit with COVID precautions in place.
The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education recently approved a plan to allow for five days each week of fully in-person instruction starting April 12.
Grimshaw said she may try that out, and Lynch hopes she can be protected by a first dose of the vaccine this week.
“Also, the school environment does seem to be more controlled in terms of the spread than any other environment,” Lynch added.
'THE WAY OUT'
Lynch has been fully vaccinated and Charlie has one dose remaining of the Moderna regimen.
Asked what they look forward to most about increased vaccinations, Grimshaw reiterated her desire to be able to go to Canada to see Lèanne and Lynch similarly focused on travel, including by plane. For example, she would like to visit a new nephew in California who is already a year old.
Lynch is staying apprised of vaccine developments, pointing in particular to how Pfizer recently announced its vaccine is 100 percent effective in 12- to 15-year-olds, as her 14-year-old son, Sawyer, has asthma.
“I just feel that it’s the way out of this," she said of the vaccine, "and I feel that the more of us can get vaccinated, the better off our communities will be, the more free they’ll be to get back to normal activities.
"I feel like it’s a way to stay ahead of the different varieties and I feel that we’ll be better prepared as a nation, as a world if we can get vaccinated.”
