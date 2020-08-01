Local sports leagues set to resume after Altona party precaution

PLATTSBURGH — After a week-long hiatus that recently saw some local sports leagues table competition for precautionary measures, play is set to get back underway.
Both leagues suspended play for a week last weekend after it was discovered that multiple players from multiple teams in both leagues attended a July 17 party in Altona that ended up having five confirmed cases of COVID-19 traced back to the event.
CVBL
Last weekend, CVBL officials confirmed that at least one member of four of its eight teams, and possibly more, attended the Altona gathering.
In coordination with the Clinton County Health Department, the CVBL determined it is now safe to resume play.
"We are very grateful for all the hard work from the Clinton County Health Department this past week," CVBL Commissioner Randy Lozier said. "We look forward to opening up on Sunday."
Numerous players within the league have undergone COVID-19 testing, and there are no active cases of the virus, Lozier said, within the league.
"Knowing what I know now, I still would have made the same decision (to postpone games) knowing the enormity of the situation," Lozier said.
"I know I spoke to some people who thought this could be a high concern. I am very happy to know the number of cases only went up slightly when the potential could have been much worse."
The CVBL plans to continue its season through the month of August and wrap up its playoffs at the end of the month and possibly in early September.
Games that were postponed July 26 will be inserted into the regular-season schedule on various days throughout the next month.
As the season progresses, Lozier expects a heightened sense of precaution from participants within the league in regard to COVID-19.
"Communication is key," Lozier said. "That means communication with the Health Department, communication with our team representatives and communication with our players.
"That's the only way we will make this work and enhance a safe environment to play under."
SOCCER
North Country Soccer League officials including Lozier, Rob McAuliffe and Tim Mulligan plan to meet Saturday morning to confirm reopening in the coming week.
While plans are still tentative, all signs point in a positive direction for play to resume.
"We have had open and honest conversations with our student-athletes to assure the health department can do their job efficiently," Lozier said.
In addition to limiting opportunities for COVID-19 to spread within the course of competition, both leagues also suspended play to allow the Clinton County Health Department to enact proper contact tracing protocols and not complicate matters.
"We appreciate the organizers of these sports leagues for being proactive in ensuring the safety and protection of their players," Clinton County Health Department Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff said.
"Additionally, we thank them for reaching out to our office to provide any assistance we may have needed. We hope that this incident has reminded our residents about the value of community-minded decision making."
The schedule for the soccer league is expected to run through the month of August.
"We don’t believe sports had anything to do with this outbreak, and we continue to believe sports can happen in a safe manner in the North Country," Lozier said.
