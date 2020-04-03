Local speaks on living with lupus during pandemic

PLATTSBURGH — It’s scary to be in the midst of a pandemic, especially because I am part of an immuno-compromised, high-risk group that can be seriously affected by the COVID-19 virus.
I was diagnosed with lupus as a junior in high school over a decade ago. Lupus affects my body in a way where my immune system doesn’t know the difference between healthy tissues and viruses so it attacks everything, taking me longer to recover when I get sick.
I consider myself one of the lucky ones though because my lupus has been in “remission” for years due to the correct dose of hydroxychloroquine that I take daily and the fact that I haven’t been seriously sick in a long time.
However, living during this pandemic with a chronic disease has made me hyper-aware about hygiene, as well as social distancing.
A precaution I had to take early on was to leave my job at Planet Fitness before gyms were scheduled to close. I also stopped working at my other job at Peru Central School shortly after schools shut down so I could stay home and keep my health intact.
I was notified by Tom Palmer, Peru’s Superintendent, that I’d able to stay home due to my underlying health condition and still receive full pay and benefits, which took a huge weight off my shoulders financially.
I personally haven’t been to the grocery store since mid-March, when I stocked up on a lot of freezer food and canned goods. If I need any essential items, my mom has been helping so I don’t have to be out in public.
For the past two weeks, I’ve been self-isolating in my apartment, keeping busy with cleaning, reading the amazing Outlander series, and binge-watching shows, like Riverdale.
In order to clear my head and keep my body active, I go for daily walks as much as possible at my favorite local campground near my apartment. Being in nature helps my mood a lot these days.
I used to watch the news a lot more, but lately have stuck to one news program, such as NBC Nightly News, to just recap the day.
However, one of the most important news stories I’ve been following is on hydroxychloroquine. I follow updates online from a Facebook group called LupusChick founded by fellow lupus warrior and journalist, Marisa Zeppieri-Caruana.
The group not only creates a sense of community amongst lupus patients, it has also provided current updates related to COVID-19.
That’s where I first heard about shortages of hydroxychloroquine due to the trials being done as a possible, but not proven, cure for the novel coronavirus.
I’m grateful I was able to get my three-month prescription before these shortages, especially when I’ve heard how some doctors have been hoarding them for patients who are sick with COVID-19, disregarding the people who need them to survive daily.
Since lupus affects each patient differently, hydroxychloroquine can help alleviate some symptoms providing the patient with the ability to function and survive. Without it, the body becomes like a ticking time bomb.
I miss seeing my friends and loved ones, and being able to hug, and socialize in groups. I hope we can all come together soon, but that won’t happen until everyone takes social distancing seriously.
The healthy may think they’re invincible, but it takes only one time to get seriously sick and end up on a ventilator. I’ve been there and it’s scary as hell.
So please, stay home and stay healthy.
Claire Durham, 28, is a Peru resident. She was diagnosed with lupus in 2009.
